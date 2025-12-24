Why Ina Garten Refuses To Make Cocktails One At A Time
One of the many things to love about Food Network star Ina Garten is her commitment to making entertaining at home as easy as possible – for both her guests and herself. From the perfect hostess gift to the dinner party-worthy Trader Joe's dessert, the woman really knows how to throw the ultimate dinner party. She's got the culinary prowess of Martha Stewart, but less of the unyielding perfectionism. Nowhere is that more apparent than when she's mixing up a strong batch of cocktails for a get-together. It's a trick that makes Garten's dinner parties a lot less stressful and effortlessly chic.
In a TikTok video, Garten explains she's making whiskey sours for a group of guests: "I hate recipes for cocktails one at a time. I always make a whole batch." Her affinity for batching isn't just about ease (though it's certainly part of it); it's an entertaining philosophy rooted in hospitality and the idea that the host should enjoy their own party as much as the guests do. The Barefoot Contessa is a lifelong champion of batch cocktails and make-ahead recipes.
Garten's intention is always for parties to feel generous and relaxed, not hectic or precious. Mixing drinks to order, while theatrical, ties the host to the bar and forces guests to wait. Why fuss with jiggers and cocktail shakers when you could simply greet your friends with an icy pitcher of citrusy whiskey sours, fruity sangria, pretty pink cosmopolitans, refreshing margaritas, or delicious holiday punch?
Batching cocktails is a win for both host and guests
In her many cookbooks, Ina Garten makes it clear that entertaining shouldn't just taste good — it should look good, too. The simple technique of batching cocktails keeps guests happy and gives her the visual wow factor she loves. The effect is abundant and inviting, which is exactly the vibe she likes to go for. A well-filled pitcher sends the message: "There's plenty to go around. Relax. Stay a while."
Rest assured, you're not cutting any flavor corners by batching cocktails ahead of time. A cocktail that's mixed, chilled, and allowed to sit for a while in the fridge mellows and marries your spirits, juices, and sugars together. Garten often prepares her batch cocktails without ice so they don't get watered down, then pours them or shakes them with ice just before serving. This gives her control over the drink's final dilution and temperature without having to start every cocktail from the first step.
As Garten often says, entertaining is about spending time with your guests, not sweating it out in the kitchen or behind the bar. She reminds us, "That's the whole point. You want to drink it with your friends" (via TikTok). A pitcher cocktail mixed earlier in the day frees her to focus on finishing touches: lighting candles, turning on music, fluffing flowers, slipping on her famously crisp custom-made denim shirts, and actually enjoying the gathering she has created. The hostess who's relaxed can really set the tone for the entire evening.