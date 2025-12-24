Why Ina Garten Refuses To Make Cocktails One At A Time

One of the many things to love about Food Network star Ina Garten is her commitment to making entertaining at home as easy as possible – for both her guests and herself. From the perfect hostess gift to the dinner party-worthy Trader Joe's dessert, the woman really knows how to throw the ultimate dinner party. She's got the culinary prowess of Martha Stewart, but less of the unyielding perfectionism. Nowhere is that more apparent than when she's mixing up a strong batch of cocktails for a get-together. It's a trick that makes Garten's dinner parties a lot less stressful and effortlessly chic.

In a TikTok video, Garten explains she's making whiskey sours for a group of guests: "I hate recipes for cocktails one at a time. I always make a whole batch." Her affinity for batching isn't just about ease (though it's certainly part of it); it's an entertaining philosophy rooted in hospitality and the idea that the host should enjoy their own party as much as the guests do. The Barefoot Contessa is a lifelong champion of batch cocktails and make-ahead recipes.

Garten's intention is always for parties to feel generous and relaxed, not hectic or precious. Mixing drinks to order, while theatrical, ties the host to the bar and forces guests to wait. Why fuss with jiggers and cocktail shakers when you could simply greet your friends with an icy pitcher of citrusy whiskey sours, fruity sangria, pretty pink cosmopolitans, refreshing margaritas, or delicious holiday punch?