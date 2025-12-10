Here's How Many Seeds Are In A Pomegranate

Whether you enjoy scattering pomegranate seeds across a bowl of yogurt or using them as a tart and tangy topping for gourmet green beans, there's no question that the fruit contains an abundance of tasty and nutritious seeds. But have you ever wondered how many stunning ruby red seeds, exactly, are in a pomegranate? This is a bit like the question of how many pizzas you need to feed 20 people, in that it depends on many factors and is almost impossible to answer with exact certainty. However, we can make some pretty decent estimates.

The number of seeds, also called arils, in a pomegranate can vary widely based on the size of the fruit. According to the tedious field research of some very patient people, the fruits may contain 860 seeds, 818 seeds, 1026 seeds, or anywhere in between. This anecdotal evidence is, of course, complicated by the fact that it's challenging to accurately count every single seed in a pomegranate. As a general range, it's safe to say the average pomegranate will contain anywhere from 400 to 1200 seeds, which should yield between 1 and 2 cups of fruit.