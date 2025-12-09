This Paper Plate Trick Will Transform Your Gift-Giving In Minutes

Giving food gifts is a tradition that many people share, particularly around the holidays, but really, it can be done any time of the year. Homemade three-ingredient oatmeal cookies, a loaf of perfect no-knead bread, or even a premade treat tucked inside whimsical wrapping always feels special. Packaging can be as elaborate as a Martha Stewart-esque decorated box, or as basic as a resealable plastic bag (At least they come pre-decorated now). But if you want to create something that hits somewhere in the middle, all you need is a paper plate and a simple series of cuts and folds.

When cut with scissors, folded just right, and secured with tape, hot glue, or even staples, a paper plate becomes an adorable open-topped box of sorts that you can fill with goodies. This quick trick takes very little time, and is also super affordable. After all, those of us who holiday-bake know how pricey all that butter and sugar can get. Even more, you can personally decorate these adorable gift boxes with dried flowers, ribbons, bows, twine, stickers, or whatever else you can dream up. You'll actually benefit by using the cheaper, flimsier paper plates as opposed to the high quality, stiff ones because they're much easier to bend and fold. Line the inside with parchment or wax paper before you add your food to keep the plate clear of unsightly oil stains.