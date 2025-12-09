This Paper Plate Trick Will Transform Your Gift-Giving In Minutes
Giving food gifts is a tradition that many people share, particularly around the holidays, but really, it can be done any time of the year. Homemade three-ingredient oatmeal cookies, a loaf of perfect no-knead bread, or even a premade treat tucked inside whimsical wrapping always feels special. Packaging can be as elaborate as a Martha Stewart-esque decorated box, or as basic as a resealable plastic bag (At least they come pre-decorated now). But if you want to create something that hits somewhere in the middle, all you need is a paper plate and a simple series of cuts and folds.
When cut with scissors, folded just right, and secured with tape, hot glue, or even staples, a paper plate becomes an adorable open-topped box of sorts that you can fill with goodies. This quick trick takes very little time, and is also super affordable. After all, those of us who holiday-bake know how pricey all that butter and sugar can get. Even more, you can personally decorate these adorable gift boxes with dried flowers, ribbons, bows, twine, stickers, or whatever else you can dream up. You'll actually benefit by using the cheaper, flimsier paper plates as opposed to the high quality, stiff ones because they're much easier to bend and fold. Line the inside with parchment or wax paper before you add your food to keep the plate clear of unsightly oil stains.
The paper plate box is perfect for all sorts of goodies
Once you create your paper plate gift box, you'll see that it forms a rectangular shape. It's perfect for flat cookies because you can arrange them either in one long row or a couple of short ones. You can also easily stack brownies, bars from Costco's new dessert tray assortment, or mini muffins; or tuck a small loaf of bread inside. But these DIY containers aren't just built for baked goods. You can easily place nuts, candies, pretzels, chips, crackers, or the sweet Midwestern snack known as puppy chow in your box, as well.
The paper plate box is perfect for sharing cookies with your friends, family, or neighbors; but it would also be charming (if not a bit ambitious) for packaging Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters. Make it for school bake sales, cookie exchanges, classroom treats, birthday parties, baby showers, wedding favors, or taking baked goods into the office. Fold a few up for movie nights and fill them with popcorn and candies. You could also use the boxes to make individual charcuterie boards, filling each with slices of baguette or crackers, cured meats, cheese, and a few grapes or berries.