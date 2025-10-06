If You Ate This Snack As A Kid, You're Probably From The Midwest

How can you tell if you're from the Midwest? Well, a good place to start is to look at a map of the United States, figure out which state you were born in, and see if it falls somewhere in the middle of the map. (This is, admittedly, inexact, and whether or not, say, Missouri counts as the Midwest is a matter of serious contention.) There are other signs, as well — do you say "ope" if you bump into someone? Where do you stand on the matter of that delightful carb bomb, hot dish? How close are you to a family-owned Culver's? And did you ever have puppy chow when you were a kid?

If the name makes it sound like parents in the Midwest have a shockingly laissez-faire attitude towards their children's diets, don't worry: it's just a name. (It can also be called reindeer chow, monkey munch, and muddy buddies.) Exactly what form puppy chow takes depends on who's making it, but generally speaking it involves some kind of cereal, usually Chex (also crucial to Midwestern pub snacks), coated in a peanut butter and chocolate concoction and given a few other customizable accoutrements. Add some cinnamon, and you get snickerdoodle puppy chow; add some strawberry Jell-O mix, and you get strawberry shortcake puppy chow.