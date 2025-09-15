Costco's Newly Spotted Bakery Tray Is Perfect For Some Sweet Variety

Costco's expansive bakery section holds plenty of sweet treats for members of the discount warehouse, with the latest addition offering folks an array of confections. After it was recently discovered that Costco brought back its fan-favorite pumpkin pie just in time for fall, Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted a video of a tray of 32 tempting dessert bars in four different flavors. If the Kirkland Signature Chocolate Cake at Costco bakery isn't calling your name, this collection of goodies might be right up your alley.

Each dessert bar flavor boasts its own unique profile. Inside the plastic tray, waiting to be devoured, you'll find Macaroon Madness Bars, Wildberry Macaroons, Pecan Caramel Brownies, and Chocolate Chunk Brookies; perfect for capping off a feast of fan-favorite Costco frozen pizza, or for simply enjoying while watching your favorite streaming series. And, given how affordable the assortment of soft and chewy treats is — and how easy it is to freeze them — you may find yourself buying a few trays at a time.