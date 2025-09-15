Costco's Newly Spotted Bakery Tray Is Perfect For Some Sweet Variety
Costco's expansive bakery section holds plenty of sweet treats for members of the discount warehouse, with the latest addition offering folks an array of confections. After it was recently discovered that Costco brought back its fan-favorite pumpkin pie just in time for fall, Instagram user @costcohotfinds posted a video of a tray of 32 tempting dessert bars in four different flavors. If the Kirkland Signature Chocolate Cake at Costco bakery isn't calling your name, this collection of goodies might be right up your alley.
Each dessert bar flavor boasts its own unique profile. Inside the plastic tray, waiting to be devoured, you'll find Macaroon Madness Bars, Wildberry Macaroons, Pecan Caramel Brownies, and Chocolate Chunk Brookies; perfect for capping off a feast of fan-favorite Costco frozen pizza, or for simply enjoying while watching your favorite streaming series. And, given how affordable the assortment of soft and chewy treats is — and how easy it is to freeze them — you may find yourself buying a few trays at a time.
Costco's new dessert tray's sweet price tag
Costco's latest bakery release offers folks a chance to choose their own dessert adventure with every bite. But perhaps just as enticing as the visual appeal of these confections is the cost required to take them home. With a price tag ranging from about $20 to $23 depending where you live, each bar comes in at well under a buck. It's not often you can snag a deal on a fresh-baked dessert that costs less than a candy bar from a vending machine.
It's unclear whether the collection of sweets is available at all Costco locations. But if you're interested in getting your hands on them, and sampling these decadent flavors for yourself, it's probably worth spending a little extra time perusing the retailer's bakery offerings the next time you're shopping for groceries. Of course, given how much buzz these dessert bars are getting on social media, if you do spot a tray, better grab two in case you've just met your new favorite treat.