The Costco Bakery Item You Might Want To Skip If You're Watching Your Sugar Intake
The Costco bakery is full of tantalizing treats that are sure to cure any sweet tooth. But if you're watching your sugar intake, there's one particular dessert you'll want to avoid like the plague. The Kirkland Signature Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse Filling contains a light, airy chocolate mousse sandwiched between two layers of luscious chocolate cake that's topped with a rich fudge icing. Each cake has 16 servings (with lines for cutting slices). However, a single slice of cake has a whopping 45 grams of sugar, not to mention 390 calories. That means one slice of Kirkland's Signature Chocolate Cake has more sugar than a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola (rumor has it Coca-Cola could be swapping ingredients soon.)
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the recommended daily intake for sugar is no more than 50 grams. Which means eating a slice of Costco's chocolate cake accounts for 90% of the daily recommended sugar intake — a surefire recipe for a sugar coma. You're better off skipping the cake alongside the many other unhealthy items at the Costco bakery.
Try these less sugary Costco bakery favorites
The Costco bakery is full of hidden secrets, including which goods are made from scratch and which are frozen. If you're watching your sugar intake, there are plenty of great options at the bakery that can help you stay on track. Just be sure to triple-check the nutrition label for sugar content before adding treats to your cart.
One sweet item that's worth every bite is the Kirkland Signature Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookie (not to be confused with the Costco Food Court chocolate chip cookie). A single cookie has 16 grams of sugar, less than half of the sugar in a slice of Kirkland Signature Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse Filling. Another delicious alternative is Costco's Two-Bite Brownies, which have 9 grams of sugar per brownie. You can't go wrong with the Sugar Bowl Bakery Madeleines, a mini, buttery French cake that has 9 grams of sugar per piece. Don't be afraid to treat yourself with one of these less sugary (if still decadent) Costco desserts.