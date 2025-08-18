The Costco Bakery Item You Might Want To Skip If You're Watching Your Sugar Intake

The Costco bakery is full of tantalizing treats that are sure to cure any sweet tooth. But if you're watching your sugar intake, there's one particular dessert you'll want to avoid like the plague. The Kirkland Signature Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Mousse Filling contains a light, airy chocolate mousse sandwiched between two layers of luscious chocolate cake that's topped with a rich fudge icing. Each cake has 16 servings (with lines for cutting slices). However, a single slice of cake has a whopping 45 grams of sugar, not to mention 390 calories. That means one slice of Kirkland's Signature Chocolate Cake has more sugar than a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola (rumor has it Coca-Cola could be swapping ingredients soon.)

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the recommended daily intake for sugar is no more than 50 grams. Which means eating a slice of Costco's chocolate cake accounts for 90% of the daily recommended sugar intake — a surefire recipe for a sugar coma. You're better off skipping the cake alongside the many other unhealthy items at the Costco bakery.