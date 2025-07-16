Coca-Cola Is About To Make A Major Change To Its Ingredients, According To Trump

Swapping ingredients might not be as difficult as it seems for the soda conglomerate. It already produces Coke made with cane sugar for other countries, such as the U.K. and Mexico (which is the primary reason why many think Mexican Coke is better than American Coca-Cola). Still, the soda giant opted to switch to corn syrup in the '80s because it made its signature beverage easier and cheaper to produce. That said, it wouldn't be shocking if the price of a 12-pack went up a few digits if Coca-Cola does actually decide to make the transition.

President Donald Trump's Truth Social post was also shared on the official X account of the White House, and while anything related to the President is bound to usher in a deluge of opinions about Trump himself, many were excited to learn that Coca-Cola might be upping the quality of their favorite soda. One comment read, "After drinking the real sugar Coke in Italy, I agree this is a must-do move." Another X user also praised the transition to cane sugar by posting, "This is great! Now we won't have to track down the Mexican version. Put it in glass bottles too, please!" Taking a jab at Coca-Cola's biggest competitor in the beverage sector, another user wrote, "Sucks to be @Pepsi," highlighting the probability that the proposed change could influence other companies to follow suit. Trump's love of a McDonald's meal with Diet Coke won't be affected, as the diet version of the soda uses aspartame as a sweetener, but fans of regular Coca-Cola seem to be more than excited about possible change on the horizon.