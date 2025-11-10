Review: Starbucks' Eggnog Latte And Eggnog Cold Foam Duo Isn't The Festive Flavor We Hoped For
I drank all the holiday lattes from Starbucks as a kid, so you can imagine the delight my inner child felt when I recently stopped by a Starbucks in Manhattan to try the returning Eggnog Latte and the brand-new Eggnog Cold Foam. The comeback of the Eggnog Latte has been highly anticipated by longtime Starbucks fans, many of whom have been awaiting since the beverage quietly disappeared from the holiday lineup a few years ago. It's a drink with a near-legendary status among those who love its creamy, spiced flavor.
Starbucks is also introducing the Eggnog Cold Foam, a brand-new addition to its ever-growing cold foam family. Designed to add a touch of holiday flavor to Starbucks iced drinks, this seasonal twist is expected to make a splash among fans who can't resist that chilly, foamy topping on their cold brew or iced latte. I arrived at Starbucks eager, with an open mind and a hunger for that earthy, eggy flavor that makes eggnog so unique. What I tasted surprised me and not entirely in a good way.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Eggnog Latte review
Eggnog can be a polarizing drink. Some love its creamy, custardy flavor and bold spice blend, while others find it a bit too rich or cloying. The return of Starbucks' Eggnog Latte manages to capture the cozy spirit of the holidays without overwhelming the senses. The latte tones down the intensity of traditional eggnog just enough to make it more accessible while keeping its signature holiday character intact.
The latte blends eggnog with espresso and a gentle dusting of nutmeg on top. The result is smooth, frothy, and pleasantly aromatic. The spices, a mix of nutmeg, cinnamon, and that distinct "eggy" warmth, come through in a way that feels comforting rather than overpowering. While the espresso flavor doesn't dominate, its subtle earthiness complements the sweetness and spice nicely, grounding the drink and keeping it from veering into dessert territory.
One of the best things about this version is its texture. It's creamy and indulgent without feeling heavy or syrupy. It also avoids the melted ice cream quality that can sometimes plague holiday eggnog cocktails. Instead, it feels balanced and a little festive, but if you're a fan of bold eggnog flavor, you're better off drinking the real thing (you may also want to consider which type of booze belongs in your eggnog).
Eggnog Cold Foam review
The new Eggnog Cold Foam is the latest festive twist in Starbucks' ever-growing lineup of cold foam options, joining the ranks of vanilla sweet cream and pumpkin spice varieties. Available as an add-on to any iced drink for the standard cold foam upcharge, it sounds like the perfect way to give your cold brew or iced latte a little seasonal magic. But don't be fooled.
Eggnog, by nature, is bold and spice-forward, but here, those hallmark notes of nutmeg and cinnamon are barely there. On an iced coffee, the foam quickly melts into the drink, diluting what little eggnog character it has and leaving behind just a slight creaminess rather than a distinct holiday flavor. As with the other Starbucks cold foam flavors, the texture of the Eggnog Cold Foam is on point. It's the taste that disappoints. Even when you really look for it, the eggnog barely comes through.
To its credit, the foam adds a pleasant, creamy mouthfeel, and those who find traditional eggnog too intense might actually enjoy this lighter touch. Still, for a seasonal menu item meant to embody holiday cheer, the Eggnog Cold Foam is deeply underwhelming. It seems Starbucks has a hard time committing to eggnog flavor.
Price and availability
The Eggnog Latte, returning to Starbucks after a long hiatus, marks a highly anticipated comeback for devoted fans who have been waiting years for its return. Along with the debut of Eggnog Cold Foam, both products will be available starting December 2 at Starbucks locations nationwide, giving eggnog lovers across the country something sweet and spicy to look forward to.
For Starbucks customers who like iced drinks throughout the year, the Eggnog Cold Foam will be available for the standard cold foam upcharge of $1.25. So if you're already used to getting the chilly, fluffy extra on top of your iced lattes, you won't have to fork over any extra cash to add some holiday flavor. Starbucks has yet to reveal the price of the Eggnog Latte, but its other grande size holiday drinks range from $5.75 to $7.45 depending on location. Both the Eggnog Latte and Eggnog Cold Foam will be available through the holiday season while supplies last at stores across the U.S. Since it's the holidays, you'll get your beverage served in one of the signature Starbucks holiday cups.
Final verdict
When it comes to Starbucks' 2025 holiday lineup, the Eggnog Latte was clearly the stronger of the two festive offerings, but that's not saying much. While it's comforting, creamy, and nostalgic, it doesn't quite capture the rich, spiced intensity that makes traditional eggnog such a holiday classic. The flavors are muted, with the espresso doing little to amplify the drink's warmth or complexity. For longtime fans, its return after a long hiatus will no doubt be a welcome one, but for those hoping for a bold burst of nutmeg and cinnamon, it may fall short of expectations.
The Eggnog Cold Foam is pleasant in texture but light on flavor. It delivers that signature Starbucks cold foam creaminess but has only the faintest whisper of eggnog. If you're someone who enjoys cold foam primarily for the silky mouthfeel rather than for flavor, it's worth giving it a try just for the novelty. Otherwise, it's unlikely to leave a lasting impression. While both drinks bring a hint of holiday charm, neither one truly embodies the warm, spiced magic that makes eggnog a seasonal favorite. There are other festive drinks on the Starbucks holiday menu more worth your time.