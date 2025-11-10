Review: Starbucks' Eggnog Latte And Eggnog Cold Foam Duo Isn't The Festive Flavor We Hoped For

I drank all the holiday lattes from Starbucks as a kid, so you can imagine the delight my inner child felt when I recently stopped by a Starbucks in Manhattan to try the returning Eggnog Latte and the brand-new Eggnog Cold Foam. The comeback of the Eggnog Latte has been highly anticipated by longtime Starbucks fans, many of whom have been awaiting since the beverage quietly disappeared from the holiday lineup a few years ago. It's a drink with a near-legendary status among those who love its creamy, spiced flavor.

Starbucks is also introducing the Eggnog Cold Foam, a brand-new addition to its ever-growing cold foam family. Designed to add a touch of holiday flavor to Starbucks iced drinks, this seasonal twist is expected to make a splash among fans who can't resist that chilly, foamy topping on their cold brew or iced latte. I arrived at Starbucks eager, with an open mind and a hunger for that earthy, eggy flavor that makes eggnog so unique. What I tasted surprised me and not entirely in a good way.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.