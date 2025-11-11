12 Ways To Make Store-Bought Pot Pies Taste Like Homemade Comfort Food

Let's be honest, what savory food doesn't taste better when smothered with rich, smooth gravy? Frozen pot pies are no different, and they can benefit in several ways from the gravy bath. For one, the silky sauce will give the pie a flavor boost, which may be needed, depending on the quality of the product. Another benefit of drenching your pot pie in the gravy is that it can add moisture, which is especially helpful if your pie's on the drier side. While frozen pot pies do come with their own gravy, if there isn't enough, the crust and other ingredients can be tough to swallow. Dousing the baked pie in your own gravy will solve that issue while enhancing the taste as well.

You can either use homemade or bottled gravy to upgrade your frozen pot pie, depending on what you have on hand. The good news is that in our taste test of store-bought turkey gravies, the cheapest option (Walmart Great Value) was also the best. To make sure the flavors match, it's a good idea to choose either chicken, turkey, or beef gravy, depending on what type of pie you have — although, if it's the day after a holiday, you can use any leftover gravy to enjoy the festive flavor on your convenient frozen pie. Depending on how much gravy you want to use, either break the baked pie's crust open and douse it with the sauce, or just pour it all over the top. A side of mashed potatoes will make the perfect accompaniment to this meal.