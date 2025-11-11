12 Ways To Make Store-Bought Pot Pies Taste Like Homemade Comfort Food
Like most food items, homemade pot pies almost always taste better, but frozen ones will work in a pinch. With a few delicious additions, you can make the store-bought versions taste almost as good as the ones you create from scratch. Not only are frozen pot pies convenient, they're typically loaded with wholesome, filling ingredients, including a variety of vegetables, and some type of meat, such as chicken or beef. Depending on what brand you buy, the crust may be crisp and flaky when cooked to a golden brown in your oven or air fryer. To transform the frigid pies into a meal, you can serve them with side dishes, such as mashed potatoes or a fresh garden salad.
Another way to elevate the humble savory pies is by stuffing, smothering, sprinkling, or topping them with ingredients that enhance their flavor and texture, possibly even adding nutritional value. For instance, you can use leftover items, such as rotisserie chicken or last night's green beans, to bulk up the pie, or put your garden herbs to work and give the pie both color and vibrance. With just a bit of culinary creativity, you can have a restaurant-quality frozen pot pie in just a few minutes.
1. Replace the crust with canned biscuits
One way to quickly upgrade your frozen pot pie game is by replacing its crust with airy and fluffy biscuits. It's a move that takes minimal effort, but will give the pie that homemade flavor that your family craves. While some frozen pot pie brands are known for their tender, golden crusts, others have the texture and flavor of cardboard. No matter what type you have, your pot pie can benefit from a layer of canned biscuit dough. If you prefer to just go the frozen route, though, you can still create a home-baked meal that will warm you up on chilly fall and winter days using the convenient biscuit dough.
Start by cutting the frozen pot pie's top crust off with a sharp knife, before baking it. If it's too hard to cut through, you can microwave the pie for a few seconds to warm the crust up slightly. After it's off, you have a few different options for topping the pot pie with the canned biscuit dough. As one idea, use a rolling pin to flatten one or two pre-made biscuits to create a single-layer crust. You can then lay it over the top of the pie, pinching the rim all the way around to prevent the gravy from bubbling up. Another option is to place a few biscuit rounds on top of the pie, to give it a more rustic, homemade look.
2. Smother it with gravy
Let's be honest, what savory food doesn't taste better when smothered with rich, smooth gravy? Frozen pot pies are no different, and they can benefit in several ways from the gravy bath. For one, the silky sauce will give the pie a flavor boost, which may be needed, depending on the quality of the product. Another benefit of drenching your pot pie in the gravy is that it can add moisture, which is especially helpful if your pie's on the drier side. While frozen pot pies do come with their own gravy, if there isn't enough, the crust and other ingredients can be tough to swallow. Dousing the baked pie in your own gravy will solve that issue while enhancing the taste as well.
You can either use homemade or bottled gravy to upgrade your frozen pot pie, depending on what you have on hand. The good news is that in our taste test of store-bought turkey gravies, the cheapest option (Walmart Great Value) was also the best. To make sure the flavors match, it's a good idea to choose either chicken, turkey, or beef gravy, depending on what type of pie you have — although, if it's the day after a holiday, you can use any leftover gravy to enjoy the festive flavor on your convenient frozen pie. Depending on how much gravy you want to use, either break the baked pie's crust open and douse it with the sauce, or just pour it all over the top. A side of mashed potatoes will make the perfect accompaniment to this meal.
3. Air-fry it for a crispy crust
Not only will air-frying your frozen pot pie take less time than baking it, but the result is a crispier, tastier crust. Yes, the main goal of preparing the pot pie is to bring the ingredients to a safe temperature, but don't neglect the state of the crust. Creating a golden, buttery crust is one of the most important ways to make a frozen pot pie taste more than homemade. If you use the wrong preparation method, you may end up with a soggy (and much less tasty) crust. When cooking your pot pie, whether in the oven, microwave, or air fryer, always start from frozen. There's no reason to thaw it before preparing it.
If you go the air fryer route, preheat your appliance to 350 F. Next, remove the frozen pot pie from all packaging before placing it into the basket. Depending on the type of air fryer you have and the size of your pot pie, it will most likely be done in 25 to 30 minutes. To prevent overcooking your pie and burning its delicate crust, check it periodically throughout the air-frying process. Allow the pot pie to rest for a few minutes before sinking your fork into it so that the gravy can thicken a bit.
4. Brush the crust with melted butter or egg wash
When you're craving a warm, cozy meal at the end of a long day but don't want to waste time in the kitchen, a frozen pot pie may be just what your rumbling stomach ordered. If the frozen crust doesn't look very appealing when it's pulled out of the oven or air fryer, one trick can make it instantly more appetizing. The secret is the sauce, or rather, the melted butter or egg wash. Hitting a cardboard-like crust with either ingredient will transform it from bland and dry to flaky and crispy, while giving it an attractive golden, glistening appearance. Since homemade pot pie crusts tend to contain butter or egg, hitting a frozen version with either ingredient will make it taste more authentic.
To make the egg wash, just combine one whole egg with one tablespoon of cool water, and whisk to combine. Use a pastry brush to coat the top of the frozen crust, before baking. If you use just egg whites, the crust will have a shinier look, while egg yolk-only washes result in a darker, more golden hue. You can also replace the water with milk, as another option. If you prefer to give your frozen pot pie crust a butter bath, melt one tablespoon of butter in your microwave, and brush it all over the pie's top crust, making sure to cover the fluted edges, too.
5. Sprinkle it with fresh herbs
Not only will fresh herbs infuse a frozen pot pie with lively flavor, they'll also give it a pop of vibrant color. Topping your convenient, store-bought savory pie with just-picked herbs from the garden will have even the savviest cooks thinking it was made from scratch. If the appearance doesn't fool your dinner guests, the flavor will, as the pies will be bursting with robust, spicy, or earthy notes, depending on which herbs you use. As with any dish you're making, consider the flavor profile of the pie so you can pick the perfect herbs. For instance, chicken or turkey pot pies will work well with parsley, rosemary, chives, and oregano, while a beefy pie begs for thyme and sage. Don't be afraid to get creative with other herbs as well, like lavender and cilantro.
To give the frozen pies a herbal twist, you can chop them up and sprinkle them over the top of the baked crust. For a more rustic, homemade appearance, leave some herbs, such as rosemary and thyme, on their stems as a garnish. If you want to infuse the pie with the herb flavors as it bakes, break open the crust during the cooking process and stir some of the greens into the gravy. This is also a good way to make the most of any wilted herbs you may have. Then replace the crust and continue baking the pie.
6. Cover the crust edges with foil to prevent burning
If you take the time to make a pot pie from scratch, the last thing you'll want to see when you pull the bubbling dish out of the oven is a burnt crust. The same thing applies to frozen pot pies, especially if you want them to have a homemade appearance and flavor. Even if you bake or air fry your pot pie at the manufacturer's recommended temperature, its crust, especially the delicate fluted edges, is thinner and at risk for burning. Thankfully, crafting a homemade pie crust shield is much easier than making a pot pie from scratch. You can easily assemble the handy baking tool with just a few basic household items.
To make the shield, tear off a sheet of aluminum foil that's large enough to completely cover the top of your pot pie. Next, fold the foil in half and then in half again, and cut the edges off at a curve. About three inches down from the first cut, cut the foil again so that you have a ring when you open it up. Then just place the foil over the pot pie and pinch the ring around the fluted edge, to protect it from the heat.
7. Add brightness with lemon zest
You may not think that lemon zest and frozen pot pies go together, but they make a surprisingly delicious duo. The fresh lemon flavor will liven up the packaged, frozen dish with a vibrant pop of flavor. The fruit's acidity will also help cut through an overly rich or salty gravy, while the burst of citrus helps balance the pot pie's bold flavors while adding a tangy twist. If you're enhancing a chicken pot pie, the lemon zest will work in harmony with a variety of seasonings, such as dried or fresh thyme, parsley, and oregano.
It's important to take care to properly zest your lemons. For the best results, use a microplane grater to finely and evenly zest the skin of one lemon, avoiding the bitter white pith. Then, you can either sprinkle the bright yellow zest over the baked pie's crust for lively color, or break the top open and then stir it into the gravy. For even more lemony flavor, you can also squeeze a bit of the citrus juice into the pot pie.
8. Enhance with sautéed veggies
You don't have to be a vegan or vegetarian to appreciate a creamy pot pie loaded with juicy, succulent sautéed veggies. There are several benefits to adding vegetables to your frozen pot pie, with enhanced flavor probably being the most important. But don't overlook the added nutritional value the veggies bring, as well as vibrant color, which is essential to making the pre-packed pie look and taste homemade. While many frozen pot pie brands include assorted vegetables in their gravies, it's often a minimal amount, and they're diced up in tiny, hard-to-taste pieces. You can either make a fresh batch of sautéed veggies to use in your pie, or work a leftover side dish into your meal.
A winning option is to include sautéed mushrooms to give a rich, earthy flavor to your pot pie, but some other good ideas include peas, diced carrots, celery, onion, or corn right off the cob. Fresh vegetables are typically more flavorful if you have them, but a bag of mixed frozen veggies will also work to enhance your pot pie. When it comes to serving the vegetables, you can either stir them into the gravy after the pot pie is baked or pile them on top of the crust.
9. Bulk it up with extra meat
The easiest way to make your frozen pot pie taste homemade is by adding meat. Some packaged pot pies contain little meat, and it may be cut into unrecognizable pieces as well. In addition to adding flavor, adding some cooked chicken or beef will also make the pot pie more filling and packed with protein, taking it from lunch to dinner territory. You don't have to stick with just one type of meat, either. For instance, don't be afraid to top your chicken pot pie with crispy crumbled bacon, or use seasoned hamburger in your beef pie. Or, if you have leftovers, shredded rotisserie chicken also makes an easy and delicious option.
Like most of the other added ingredients, you can either mix the cooked meat into the baked pie's gravy, or simply place it all on top of the crust. As another idea, enjoy the beef, chicken, or any other type of meat on the side of the pot pie. Consider also adding a bit of extra homemade or jarred gravy too, especially if the meat is dry, or if the pot pie doesn't have much sauce to spare.
10. Make it hot, hot, hot
Take your store-bought pot pie from boring to tongue-tingling by turning up the heat a few notches. Even if you aren't a big spice lover, adding a few sprinkles of pepper flakes or a dash of hot sauce can enhance the frozen pie's flavor. Vinegar-based sauce additions include red chili paste, sriracha, Tabasco, and harissa, a North African hot sauce containing garlic, oil, and red hot peppers. After the pot pie is baked, either sprinkle a bit of the spicy sauce over the top of the crust or into the creamy gravy, where it can mix and mingle with all of the other ingredients.
If you prefer dry heat, try adding a few shakes of red chili flakes, cayenne, peppercorns, or fiery dried Thai chilies to the pie. The pot pie's rich and creamy gravy will help temper some of the heat, while getting a homemade-tasting boost of bold flavor. Adding spice to frozen pot pies is convenient, as you can season the individual dishes according to each dinner guest's specific tastes.
11. Give it a crunchy topping
While a frozen pot pie may have the homemade-style flaky crust that you crave, adding a crunchy element to the dish will take it over the top. A crisp topping will perfectly complement the creamy gravy and slightly crunchy bite of the veggies, elevating the humble store-bought pot pie and making it taste, and even look, like it was created with love in your own kitchen.
As one irresistibly crunchy option, combine panko breadcrumbs and a little olive oil with some herbs and seasonings of your choice, such as thyme, sage, and oregano. Mix this topping well, and cover the top of the frozen pie crust before baking. You can use either plain or seasoned Italian breadcrumbs as an alternative. If that sounds like too much work to put into your frozen pie, you can crumble some crushed croutons, cheesy crackers, or potato chips over the top of the prepared dish.
12. Add some cheese, please
Nothing satisfies like a cheesy chicken pot pie on a cold night, especially if you don't have to roll out dough, make gravy, or cook any veggies or meat to do it. To transform your frozen pot pie into a mouthwatering, ooey-gooey meal for one, all you have to do is add a bit of your favorite type of cheese. The beauty of this addition is that you can go as gourmet or as basic as you'd like. For instance, American cheese melts beautifully, and you can simply throw a few slices on top of your baked pot pie for instant comfort food. Or you can sprinkle a handful of grated sharp Cheddar cheese on the crust. Bake the pie for a few extra minutes, until the cheese becomes melty and golden brown.
For an extra decadent treat, mix a bit of softened cream cheese into the gravy of the baked pie while it's still hot. The result is a richer and creamier sauce that tastes more homemade. You can also opt for Brie, Gruyère, or fontina cheese as a fancier touch.