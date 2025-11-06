Review: Dunkin's Winter Holiday Menu Is A Sweet Mix Of Seasonal Flavors

For the 2025 holiday season, Dunkin' offers the Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Latte, both of which are returning favorites. New additions include the Cookie Butter Cloud Latte, plus two new fruit-forward items — the raspberry croissant and the Berry Sangria Refresher — and the aforementioned Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich and the Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese.

Dunkin's menu offers a refreshing but still cozy range of drinks. Starbucks, on the other hand, is more focused on the cozy side of things. This year's Starbucks lineup includes the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brûlée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. After an undisclosed amount of time, the menu will also bring back the Chestnut Praline Latte and the iconic Eggnog Latte. Food items are mostly on the sweet, baked good side.

The biggest difference between the Dunkin' and Starbucks menus is just how many new items the Dunkin' list offers. Starbucks isn't really doing much innovation beyond what it's offered in the past, instead choosing to stick with long-time favorites. Clearly, it's leaning more into nostalgia — and, for this reason, feels slightly more grown-up. Dunkin', on the other hand, is going for more of a playful feel, which is abundantly clear in its cup decorations, too.