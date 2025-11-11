The Only Shrimp You Should Ever Buy For A Stir-Fry

A stir-fry is a reliable way to make use of protein, rice, and/or vegetables, whether you're tossing it all together with teriyaki or preparing a homemade pad thai. But what do you do if you're sick of sticky little cubes of chicken or beef? Well, you're in luck. Using shrimp for your stir-fry is an excellent choice, providing delicious shellfish flavor as well as plenty of nutrients. But what kind of shrimp should you get for the purpose? You're not looking for a special type of shrimp, just a certain size: small or medium will do the job nicely.

When you're making something like a stir-fry, which is typically a low-maintenance weekday meal, you're going to want something that will cook through quickly. Shrimp comes in a range of sizes, from small to colossal (although colossal shrimp are only relatively so), and the smaller ones will cook through at a faster rate, by the same principle that a chicken cutlet will cook through faster than a leg of lamb. If you want a happy medium (so to speak), you should go with medium shrimp, which will cook through nice and quick without overcooking as easily as small shrimp.