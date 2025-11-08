You Can Count On These Fast Food Chains For Gluten-Free Fries

While In-N-Out and Five Guys are among the fast food restaurants with the best gluten-free options, they're not located everywhere. So if you live a gluten-free lifestyle — whether you have celiac disease or avoid gluten for other reasons — you'll have to try non-fast food options. No matter where you end up, always tell the staff about your dietary needs so they can inform you of potential risks and take any necessary precautions.

Don't make assumptions, either. Julienned potatoes are just potatoes, so they're obviously gluten-free on the cutting board, but risk lies in both preparation and execution. Even at non-fast food restaurants, french fries can be coated in flour before frying for extra crunch or finished with a seasoning blend that contains gluten. They could also be fried in the same oil as breaded foods like mozzarella sticks and chicken fingers, leading to cross-contamination.

There are people for whom cross-contamination is okay, but that's not true for everyone who is gluten-free. For some people, it may take three months to two years for their body to heal from gluten exposure, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. It's important to be vigilant and support those in your life who need to avoid gluten. When in doubt at a restaurant, just ask. If the answer you get doesn't feel right or satisfying, don't hesitate to speak to management or contact the corporate office. That's why they're there.