Are Burger King Fries Actually Gluten Free?

Even if it's imperceptible to the palate, flour often sneaks its way into fast food recipes. In terms of fast food fries, it's usually due to some sort of coating for texture (such as battered fries). So, if you're on a gluten-free or mostly gluten-avoidant diet, you'll want to really watch ingredient lists carefully.

In the case of Burger King's fast food fries, its allergen statement indicates that no, there is no wheat present in its recipe, which is good. But you're not out of the woods yet. The issue is that the fries are cooked in the same fryers as numerous gluten-containing items, such as every single Burger King chicken item on the menu, which are all coated with breading. That means there's a risk of cross-contamination or cross-contact, either on preparation surfaces or through fryer oil. Shared deep fryer oil can still transfer gluten to other food, so if trace amounts of gluten are unsafe for you to consume, you'll have to skip eating the fries.