Easily Keep Reusable Bags In Your Car With This Space-Saving Storage Method

Using reusable bags at the grocery store has become a pretty common practice. Whether you're doing your part to reduce your environmental footprint or you shop somewhere that charges for grocery bags (here's looking at you, Aldi), it's a good idea to have some reusable bags in your car. If you don't keep them handy, it's inevitable you'll be in need of them at some point only to find you've forgotten them at home. Of course, having multiple bags in the car can get messy. Sure, you can fold them up flat, but there's a better way to keep them in your car which doesn't take up much space. Instagram influencer Sister Pledge Cleans, whose page is full of cleaning and organizing tips, posted a helpful tutorial on how to fold up reusable grocery bags so they stay tidy in your trunk or back seat.

Through a series of folds, your big, reusable bags become about as small and tidy as a wallet. Even the bag handles come into play, wrapping around the folded bags and keeping them together. You can store your expertly folded bags in one large unfolded bag, a few gallon-sized plastic resealable bags, a trunk organizer, or in the pocket in the backs of your car seats. As small as they fold up, you could also place a couple behind your sun visors, in your glove box, or in the storage compartments on the inside of the car doors. At home, put them wherever you normally store your bags and see how much cleaner the area looks.