The Hole In The Wall BBQ Joint You Have To Visit While In Texas

Everything's bigger in Texas, especially barbecue. While there's no doubt that any trip to the Lone Star State will include more than a few meaty pit stops, deciding where to enjoy mountains of slow-smoked brisket and juicy pulled pork can be a bit daunting, given that the state is home to more than 2,500 barbecue restaurants. The Lone Star State has a barbecue spot for every palate and price range, including four with Michelin stars. However, if laid-back, hole-in-the-wall joints are more your speed, you can't miss Bar-A-BBQ in Montgomery, Texas.

The family-owned restaurant, located roughly an hour outside Houston and less than three hours east of Austin's best barbecue spots, is legendary for its slow-cooked, oak-smoked brisket, smoky and flavorful housemade sausages, and Saturday-only beef ribs special. Beyond the stellar meat selection, the cozy spot also offers top-quality versions of classically comforting barbecue sides, such as dirty rice and baked beans. As white bread is a barbecue staple in Texas, platters are naturally accompanied by a couple slices and tangy pickles. Oh, and you'll want to save room for dessert, because the chocolate cornbread pudding and tallow chocolate chip cookies at Bar-A-BBQ are anything but an afterthought.