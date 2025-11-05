The Hole In The Wall BBQ Joint You Have To Visit While In Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas, especially barbecue. While there's no doubt that any trip to the Lone Star State will include more than a few meaty pit stops, deciding where to enjoy mountains of slow-smoked brisket and juicy pulled pork can be a bit daunting, given that the state is home to more than 2,500 barbecue restaurants. The Lone Star State has a barbecue spot for every palate and price range, including four with Michelin stars. However, if laid-back, hole-in-the-wall joints are more your speed, you can't miss Bar-A-BBQ in Montgomery, Texas.
The family-owned restaurant, located roughly an hour outside Houston and less than three hours east of Austin's best barbecue spots, is legendary for its slow-cooked, oak-smoked brisket, smoky and flavorful housemade sausages, and Saturday-only beef ribs special. Beyond the stellar meat selection, the cozy spot also offers top-quality versions of classically comforting barbecue sides, such as dirty rice and baked beans. As white bread is a barbecue staple in Texas, platters are naturally accompanied by a couple slices and tangy pickles. Oh, and you'll want to save room for dessert, because the chocolate cornbread pudding and tallow chocolate chip cookies at Bar-A-BBQ are anything but an afterthought.
What makes Bar-A-BBQ so special?
Texas BBQ is rooted in centuries of tradition, but Bar-A-BBQ is relatively new to the storied scene — it got its start as a pop-up food trailer in 2019 and moved into a brick-and-mortar location in 2023. The casual joint is located in a cozy clapboard house complete with a charming front porch and plenty of picnic tables. However, don't let its relative youth and laid-back vibes fool you — this is absolutely world-class barbecue.
In just a few years, Bar-A-BBQ has firmly established itself as one of the Lone Star State's top barbecue restaurants. It earned a spot on Texas Monthly's vaunted top 50 best BBQ joints in Texas list for 2025 and was recognized as one of the Houston Chronicle's top 100 restaurants of 2024. Luckily, this hasn't translated to sky-high prices. At the time of writing, a combo plate with ½ pound of brisket, two sides, and a drink rings up for under $30 (although prices could rise with Trump's new beef tariff). What's more, Bar-A-BBQ has been known to be extra hospitable and offer free beer to customers waiting in line (by the way, be prepared to arrive early and wait at least a few minutes). Whether you're a barbecue fanatic or simply enjoy a good plate of grilled meat, Bar-A-BBQ is well worth a pit stop on any Texas road trip — and while you're at it, don't forget to seek out and sample all of Texas' must-try foods.