How Long You Can Keep Your Dried Peppers For

Dried peppers are a great option when you want to maintain a back stock of flavorful products that won't easily spoil, just in case you need to make salsa with whatever ingredients you have on hand. Whether you purchased pre-dried peppers or dried them out on your own, here's what to expect as far as how long they'll last. While the general rule is that dried chiles can last between two and three years, they may keep for longer than that, though the flavor will diminish over time. The longevity of the pepper depends on a few factors, like how well it was dehydrated and whether or not it was stored properly.

Moisture can create a breeding ground for mold and cause your chiles to rot and spoil, so make sure they're completely dry before you stash them away. As far as proper storage goes, keeping the peppers in a sealed container and away from sunlight is key. An airtight seal will prevent any moisture from getting in. This is especially important for humid areas or in homes with less ventilation.

Over time, light exposure can cause the flavor of your peppers to diminish. If you don't have an opaque container that works well for this, my favorite product is the ONGROK glass storage jar that's not only airtight but also made to block out light and UV rays.