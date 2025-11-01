12 Common Wine Tasting Mistakes, According To Experts

Michelle Lim-Warner is the founder of DCanter, a boutique wine shop in Washington, D.C. She encourages wine tasting participants who may feel a little bit nervous to think of a wine tasting as an experience rather than some test that you're going to either pass or fail. Even if you don't have a lot of background drinking wine, you can still trust your senses without being afraid of being right or wrong.

Lim-Warner explained, "Most of the flavors that we can recognize in wine come from familiar scents and flavors we already know from daily life — like fruits, vegetables, flowers, herbs, or even the smell of a forest or leaves after rain. So, name what you sense to be true, and in doing so, you'll strengthen your confidence and familiarity with flavors in wine."

Ole Thompson, wine director at Esquin Wine & Spirits, said something similar: "You've been trained since childhood to identify and judge flavors, textures and aromas in food." As such, Thompson that when you're thinking about whether or not you like a particular wine, consider all your senses, not just taste. Engage your memory, too, as the wine may remind you of something you've consumed in the past. "Does it taste like just-picked cherries that [are] still a little green or stewed plums in a cake? My first mind-blowing wine experience was tasting an Hermitage — because it tasted like bacon. I didn't know a wine could taste like bacon!"