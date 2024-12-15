What You Should Look For When Pairing Wine With Smoked Meat

Pairing wine with barbecue meats can be tricky, particularly if the meat is smoked since smoking tends to impart a strong, distinctive flavor. While you won't want the wine to be overpowered by the meat, it shouldn't compete with it, either. When in doubt, we like to turn to an expert for advice, so we caught up with chef Jordan Andino at the Heritage Fire Fest in Miami where he was partnering with Franciscan Estate wines. "I love this topic," he enthused. As he told us, "The art of pairing wines with grilling staples is a topic that I'm discussing with fellow foodies quite frequently." (We admire his adept alliteration.)

"When looking for wines to pair with fire-cooked meats, you should consider both aspects of what will cut through the dish and what might complement the flavor of the meat," Andino advised. If you're grilling something rich and fatty like pork, he suggested a bold wine like a cabernet. Something lighter like chicken, though, would be best served with a wine that complements the flavors in the seasonings or sauce. "For dishes that have a strong smokey taste," Andino said. "A varietal that is either fruit-forward, strong in acidity, or has an earthy undertone can harmonize nicely with those quintessential grilled flavors we all know and love."