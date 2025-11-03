The Most Flavorful Canned Tuna Is Packed With A Little Something Extra
Most canned tuna falls into two camps — dry and chalky, or pleasantly moist and briny. But there's a third category that's less common and far more flavorful, the kind packed in vegetable broth. This extra ingredient can add a surprising amount of depth to an otherwise basic can of tuna. Brands like StarKist offer Chunk Light Tuna in Water with a subtle yet impactful upgrade: the addition of a splash of vegetable broth. That extra liquid may seem like a minor detail, but it adds a savory backbone that makes a real difference. This is true whether you're folding it into tuna salad, layering it into a sandwich, or eating it straight from the can.
It's a trick that sets this style apart from water-packed versions, which can often taste bland once drained, or oil-packed ones, which can overwhelm milder preparations. It's also a smart choice for those who want a higher-protein lunch that doesn't compromise on taste. While the broth won't turn your tuna into sushi-grade sashimi, it does boost the umami enough to make a plain tuna quesadilla or open-faced melt actually craveable — no heavy sauces required. And if you're serious about tuna, it's worth checking out which brands rank best before stocking up. Whichever brand you choose, just make sure you drain it properly.
How to choose the best canned tuna based on the label
While you're reading labels in the tuna aisle to ensure you get the most flavorful variety, there are some other things to look out for. The front of the can might say "dolphin safe" or "wild caught," but most shoppers don't realize how much more the label leaves out. Words like "chunk," "light," or "solid white" refer to texture and species, but they don't say much about the quality of the fish inside. Some products include vague ingredients like "pyrophosphate" (a preservative that keeps certain tuna varieties from forming mineral crystals) or "broth," without specifying the ingredients used.
There's also the issue of mercury levels to consider. While tuna remains one of the most affordable sources of protein, certain types (like albacore) tend to carry more mercury than others. This can have negative impacts on the body, particularly when consumed regularly and in large quantities. If that's something you're concerned about, this guide breaks down which tuna brand has the lowest mercury level. For those just looking to improve the texture of what's already in the pantry, a quick refresh in olive oil or a warm pan can go a long way.
Next time you're perusing the tuna aisle, keep in mind that chefs recommend choosing something that's wild caught, dolphin-safe, and that has the "Certified Sustainable Seafood" label on the can. The takeaway? There's a lot to consider when choosing which canned tuna to buy, but a little broth added in might be the best move when it comes to flavor.