While you're reading labels in the tuna aisle to ensure you get the most flavorful variety, there are some other things to look out for. The front of the can might say "dolphin safe" or "wild caught," but most shoppers don't realize how much more the label leaves out. Words like "chunk," "light," or "solid white" refer to texture and species, but they don't say much about the quality of the fish inside. Some products include vague ingredients like "pyrophosphate" (a preservative that keeps certain tuna varieties from forming mineral crystals) or "broth," without specifying the ingredients used.

There's also the issue of mercury levels to consider. While tuna remains one of the most affordable sources of protein, certain types (like albacore) tend to carry more mercury than others. This can have negative impacts on the body, particularly when consumed regularly and in large quantities. If that's something you're concerned about, this guide breaks down which tuna brand has the lowest mercury level. For those just looking to improve the texture of what's already in the pantry, a quick refresh in olive oil or a warm pan can go a long way.

Next time you're perusing the tuna aisle, keep in mind that chefs recommend choosing something that's wild caught, dolphin-safe, and that has the "Certified Sustainable Seafood" label on the can. The takeaway? There's a lot to consider when choosing which canned tuna to buy, but a little broth added in might be the best move when it comes to flavor.