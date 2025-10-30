13 Ways To Use Salt In Your Kitchen Beyond Seasoning Food

Apart from being an essential ingredient for cooking, salt can also be used as an effective deep cleaner for your fridge, oven, and stove. Cleaning your fridge every few months (or at the very least twice a year) will help eliminate any lingering odors that tend to accumulate over time. An effortless way to do this is to mix ½ cup salt with around ½ gallon of warm water, then dip a soft cloth or sponge in the solution and scrub the interior. Thanks to salt's abrasiveness, stubborn stains can be easily removed with the help of this simple homemade solution.

For your oven, it is best to clean up spills as they occur. Sprinkle a mix of 6 parts table salt and 1 part cinnamon powder over the affected area. Wipe it off after the oven has cooled down. The mixture will help absorb the spill and any smells. Even persistent odors of burnt food can vanish with this easy hack.

Cleaning a dirty stovetop, on the other hand, can prove to be quite a challenge, especially if there is a lot of accumulated grime. A straightforward remedy is to mix 1 tablespoon each of salt, baking soda, and water until a thick paste forms. Use a dishcloth to apply this paste to the dirty areas before scrubbing them with a dry cloth. Then use a damp cloth to wipe away the dirt or rinse and dry.