How Safe Is It To Eat Food That Ants Have Crawled On?

Sometimes, no matter what kitchen cleaning magic tricks you have up your sleeve, ants will still show up to share your food, whether you like it or not. If you don't catch ants in time, there's a chance they may already be crawling on your lunch. If this happens, is it safe to just remove the ants and continue eating? Or is your food officially a sacrifice to the colony? The answer depends.

First, it's important to note that there are actually a fair number of people who intentionally eat ants, thanks to their abundant nutritional benefits. Ants have about 14 grams of protein and 5.6 milligrams of iron per 100 grams, which makes them an excellent superfood. They're also a great source of fiber, zinc, magnesium, and other good-for-you vitamins and minerals.

However, if you see or suspect that ants have crawled on your food, there's good reason to proceed with caution. If you use chemicals in your home like ant traps or spray, the ants crawling on your food may have remnants of toxic chemicals on them. The same goes if you're dining out or having a picnic in a public park. The insects could be carrying anything from the environment with them on their food-finding escapade, including harmful bits of the world right onto your meal. Unless your food has a doormat for the ants to use, it's best to avoid anything they've touched.