The Best Way To Keep Ants Out Of Your Kitchen Without Using Harsh Chemicals
The kitchen is the heart of the home where everyone gathers together. However, some guests may not have gotten the memo that they weren't invited. This includes the little ants helping themselves to snacks while you look upon them in horror. If you don't know how to keep bugs out of your kitchen, the good news is that there are a lot of ways to do so. It's important to try to prevent ants or handle them promptly if they show up because while they may appear harmless, ants can transmit harmful foodborne illnesses like E. coli, shigella, and salmonella.
Fortunately, ants can be repelled in a lot of ways that don't involve the use of any chemicals, including with regular distilled white vinegar. Use a mix of half water and half vinegar to spray ants directly as well as the areas they use to enter your home or pass through frequently, like window sills and baseboards. Another trick is to sprinkle cinnamon or used coffee grounds in entry points, corners, windows, cabinets, pantries, and trash cans. Other ways to repel ants include the use of citrus peels, peppermint oil, and cayenne pepper. Ants are attracted to pheromones from other ants, and when their sense of smell is thrown off, they'll be less likely to feel at home in your home.
Other ways to prevent and repel ants
Using natural ant repellents will help make your home ant-free, but there are a few ways to help speed up the process and prevent any future invasions. The first is food storage. If you're just tossing your snacks and sugar in the pantry willy-nilly, it's time to invest in some new food storage containers because ants (and other pests) are likely drawn to this easy access. Another way to prevent ants is to keep your kitchen dry. Dry out your sink when you finish with the dishes, and try not to leave wet rags out on the counter. Ants are attracted to water — check your house for leaky pipes or windows that let in moisture and work on repairs to slow down the ant invasion.
Another tip that may seem obvious but could be beneficial to remember is to keep things clean. No, your house doesn't need to be completely spotless and untouched at all times — you live there, after all. However, picking up wrappers or food left out after making a meal and doing the dishes promptly goes a long way. An easy way to keep up with this is to practice a nightly kitchen shutdown. Ants are actually most active after sunset, so making sure your kitchen gets cleaned and sanitized each evening will prevent them from finding a new hangout spot.