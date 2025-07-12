The Best Way To Keep Ants Out Of Your Kitchen Without Using Harsh Chemicals

The kitchen is the heart of the home where everyone gathers together. However, some guests may not have gotten the memo that they weren't invited. This includes the little ants helping themselves to snacks while you look upon them in horror. If you don't know how to keep bugs out of your kitchen, the good news is that there are a lot of ways to do so. It's important to try to prevent ants or handle them promptly if they show up because while they may appear harmless, ants can transmit harmful foodborne illnesses like E. coli, shigella, and salmonella.

Fortunately, ants can be repelled in a lot of ways that don't involve the use of any chemicals, including with regular distilled white vinegar. Use a mix of half water and half vinegar to spray ants directly as well as the areas they use to enter your home or pass through frequently, like window sills and baseboards. Another trick is to sprinkle cinnamon or used coffee grounds in entry points, corners, windows, cabinets, pantries, and trash cans. Other ways to repel ants include the use of citrus peels, peppermint oil, and cayenne pepper. Ants are attracted to pheromones from other ants, and when their sense of smell is thrown off, they'll be less likely to feel at home in your home.