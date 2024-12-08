Here's The Best Way To Clean That Dirty Gas Stove Top

Hate cleaning your gas stovetop? Yeah, us too. But, the unfortunate truth is that letting grease and grime build up only makes the job harder and grosser. Not to mention, the accumulation of spilled food can even clog the burners if you're not careful. The easiest way to stay ahead of the mess? Simply put: wipe it down after every use. Sure, this might seem like a hassle, but cleaning up fresh spills and splatters is way easier than chipping away at crusty stains later.

Using the ole faithful dish soap and water combo — preferably as hot as your hands can handle — with a soft kitchen sponge or microfiber cleaning cloth is usually good enough for a quick daily wipe down. Burned spills being a little more stubborn? Make a baking soda paste with equal parts baking soda and warm water, spread over the spill, cover with a towel, and let the magic work for at least 15 minutes. Wipe, and voila! Good as new.

Now, for the grates, soaking them in hot, soapy water for about 20 minutes will do the trick when it comes to cake-on food. Then, gently scrub with a sponge or non-abrasive brush to leave them looking spick and span. Just make sure to check your owner's manual first, especially if your grates are cast iron — you might need to take a little extra precaution to save your grates from the dreaded rust.