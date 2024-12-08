Here's The Best Way To Clean That Dirty Gas Stove Top
Hate cleaning your gas stovetop? Yeah, us too. But, the unfortunate truth is that letting grease and grime build up only makes the job harder and grosser. Not to mention, the accumulation of spilled food can even clog the burners if you're not careful. The easiest way to stay ahead of the mess? Simply put: wipe it down after every use. Sure, this might seem like a hassle, but cleaning up fresh spills and splatters is way easier than chipping away at crusty stains later.
Using the ole faithful dish soap and water combo — preferably as hot as your hands can handle — with a soft kitchen sponge or microfiber cleaning cloth is usually good enough for a quick daily wipe down. Burned spills being a little more stubborn? Make a baking soda paste with equal parts baking soda and warm water, spread over the spill, cover with a towel, and let the magic work for at least 15 minutes. Wipe, and voila! Good as new.
Now, for the grates, soaking them in hot, soapy water for about 20 minutes will do the trick when it comes to cake-on food. Then, gently scrub with a sponge or non-abrasive brush to leave them looking spick and span. Just make sure to check your owner's manual first, especially if your grates are cast iron — you might need to take a little extra precaution to save your grates from the dreaded rust.
The right tools make all the difference when it comes to tackling a dirty gas stove top
Gas stove top cleaning 101: it's not about brute force. In fact, if you scrub too hard, you can actually do more harm than good. Instead, you're better off arming yourself with the right tools and techniques to get the job done without causing pesky scratches. For everyday cleaning, the soft side of a sponge or a microfiber cloth is usually good enough. Save the harsher tools — like steel wool — for tasks outside the kitchen since they're notorious for damaging enamel, glass, or stainless steel finishes. Silicone scrapers and soft-bristled brushes are actually much better choices for dealing with baked-on grime while protecting delicate surfaces. (Side note: if you really want to get creative, you can even use ketchup or sugar cubes to deal with stubborn burnt food on the bottom of pans!)
If you're cleaning burner caps or ports, don't even think about using a toothpick. One wrong move that causes them to break or splinter, and a dirty stove will be the least of your problems. Instead, a small-gauge wire or straight pin would work much better for all your unclogging woes. After giving everything a proper wipe or scrub down, make sure that all parts are totally dry before putting the stove back together since wet grates or burners can cause damage over time. Basically, just think of your stovetop like the heart of your kitchen — really all it needs is a little TLC to stay in tip top sparkling shape and ready to handle the heat. To learn more, check out the biggest mistakes you're probably making with your gas stove top.