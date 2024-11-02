The Biggest Mistakes You Are Making With Your Gas Stove Top

In 2020, electric stoves were the preferred choice in the U.S., with only 38% of households opting to use natural gas, as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Despite these numbers, gas stoves continue to have a loyal following among home chefs. The main advantage of gas stoves over their electric counterparts is the use of a real flame, which provides more control during cooking. Gas stovetops also heat up in an instant, enabling you to start cooking immediately after the burner is lit, without having to wait for the element to preheat.

While gas stoves feature plenty of benefits, the news isn't all positive. If not used appropriately, gas cooktops can lead to accidental burns, gas leaks, and carbon monoxide poisoning. They are also harder to clean than electric stovetops. More specifically, it's trickier to keep gas stove burners and grates free of food debris and grease than the smooth surfaces of electric ovens.

Gas cooktops can be a great asset in the kitchen, but they can also be dangerous if not handled with care. To help you get the most out of your appliance, here is our roundup of the biggest mistakes people make with their gas stovetops.