Chick-Fil-A Just Unveiled Its First Ever Vending Machine — Here's Where To Find It
Chick-fil-A is certainly innovating these days. Last year, the company announced it would be expanding its empire from cooking fresh chicken sandwiches to starting a streaming platform featuring family-friendly programming. Not many saw that coming, but Chick-fil-A's latest move is perhaps just as surprising. Folks experiencing late-night hunger pains will now be able to order select menu items from the chicken chain via a vending machine starting in Augusta, Georgia.
The first-of-its-kind method of servicing customers on the go is located in Augusta's Wellstar Medical Group Health Medical Center. All the food is kept cool in a temperature-controlled environment and will use specific technology that prevents it from dispensing expired products. That way, customers will never have to worry about receiving food past its prime. The vending machine is also equipped with a convenient touchscreen interface, making it as easy as possible for folks to get their hands on their favorite Chick-fil-A eats. You won't be able to hack the Chick-fil-A menu as easily as you can at physical locations, but it's never been easier to get your hands on some of the chain's most popular items.
What Chick-fil-A's first vending machine serves
While the entire Chick-fil-A menu isn't available to customers through its first-ever vending machine, it does contain some well-known favorites perfect for folks looking for a quick bite. The Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap with Avocado Lime Ranch and the Southwest Veggie Wrap with Creamy Salsa can both be ordered using a credit card or debit card. Alternatively, you can use Google Pay or Apple Pay. Each wrap is enclosed in plastic film inside a box for optimal freshness and napkins are included within the box. The vending machine also dispenses a variation on Chick-fil-A's iconic waffle fries (which have been tasting off lately): a bag of waffle potato chips.
Unfortunately for those who prefer to use greenbacks for their retail transactions, the vending machine doesn't accept cash. Another drawback to this Chick-fil-A vending machine is that it will keep in line with the restaurant's policy of closing on Sundays. However, during the rest of the week it will be operational all day and night, giving Chick-fil-A fans a chance for the first time ever to satisfy their cravings at 2:00 in the morning if that's when hunger strikes.