Chick-Fil-A Just Unveiled Its First Ever Vending Machine — Here's Where To Find It

Chick-fil-A is certainly innovating these days. Last year, the company announced it would be expanding its empire from cooking fresh chicken sandwiches to starting a streaming platform featuring family-friendly programming. Not many saw that coming, but Chick-fil-A's latest move is perhaps just as surprising. Folks experiencing late-night hunger pains will now be able to order select menu items from the chicken chain via a vending machine starting in Augusta, Georgia.

The first-of-its-kind method of servicing customers on the go is located in Augusta's Wellstar Medical Group Health Medical Center. All the food is kept cool in a temperature-controlled environment and will use specific technology that prevents it from dispensing expired products. That way, customers will never have to worry about receiving food past its prime. The vending machine is also equipped with a convenient touchscreen interface, making it as easy as possible for folks to get their hands on their favorite Chick-fil-A eats. You won't be able to hack the Chick-fil-A menu as easily as you can at physical locations, but it's never been easier to get your hands on some of the chain's most popular items.