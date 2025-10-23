Give Your Halloween Punch Bowl A Spooky Twist With Ree Drummond's Ice Hack

As October 31 approaches, many folks start shopping for bulk Halloween candy and lining up their favorite horror movies for the big night. But those throwing Halloween parties probably hope to drum up even more exciting ways to bring the spooky factor to their holiday fare. For some, that means serving sinister hot dog fingers, or adding creepy crawly ice cubes to their drinks. But regarding the latter, if you're looking to get out of a Halloween garnish rut, Ree Drummond has just the thing.

Instead of using ice cubes frozen with plastic spiders or cockroaches to garnish your punch, think bigger. Like a whole ghoulish hand bigger. Drummond makes an ice cube the size of a human hand, keeping your punch cool while giving guests the sense that someone — or something — is reaching out from the depths of the bowl.

The beauty is that making an icy hand isn't all that complicated. Simply grab a powder-free latex glove and fill it up with punch or water. Hang it upside down from a rack in your freezer, and let it sit for at least six hours (Allowing it to chill overnight ensures it will freeze completely). When it's time to serve, remove the glove (You may need to slice the glove with a knife) and dunk the icy hand in your punch bowl. It's just as easy as making spider ice cubes, with the added benefit of not having to buy any toy arachnids.