Where To Shop For The Best Bulk Halloween Candy Deals

With Halloween just around the corner, kiddos and adults alike are scouring costume shops in search of the perfect ensemble for the holiday. But let's be real; Halloween is — and always has been — about the candy. Yet, gathering enough treats to satisfy trick-or-treaters can leave your wallet feeling a little light, whether you're stocking up on the vintage candy bar that just made a return or last year's most popular candies. Even without Hershey's recent price hikes, finding the best deals on bulk Halloween candy is a must if you value your greenbacks.

You might turn to Target to load up on the sweets, which isn't the worst but not the best deal. The retailer sells 120-count variety packs of classic chocolate treats like M&Ms, Snickers, and Twix for $18.99 (originally $19.99), which equates to about 16 cents for each piece. A 135-count variety pack of fruity sweets, like Nerds, Trolli, and SweeTarts, costs $18.99 (originally $19.99), amounting to 14 cents each. However, a trip to Walmart will get you more for less with the store offering a 150-count variety pack of similar miniature candy brands for $19.97, roughly 13 cents per unit.

Still, as some may have guessed, Costco is the ideal retailer to stock up on bulk Halloween candy in person. A 180-count package of various Hershey miniatures only sets you back $20.99 (about 12 cents per piece). The big-box wholesaler has similar deals on other brands; however, there is a catch with Costco's bulk Halloween candy.