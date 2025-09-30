Where To Shop For The Best Bulk Halloween Candy Deals
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With Halloween just around the corner, kiddos and adults alike are scouring costume shops in search of the perfect ensemble for the holiday. But let's be real; Halloween is — and always has been — about the candy. Yet, gathering enough treats to satisfy trick-or-treaters can leave your wallet feeling a little light, whether you're stocking up on the vintage candy bar that just made a return or last year's most popular candies. Even without Hershey's recent price hikes, finding the best deals on bulk Halloween candy is a must if you value your greenbacks.
You might turn to Target to load up on the sweets, which isn't the worst but not the best deal. The retailer sells 120-count variety packs of classic chocolate treats like M&Ms, Snickers, and Twix for $18.99 (originally $19.99), which equates to about 16 cents for each piece. A 135-count variety pack of fruity sweets, like Nerds, Trolli, and SweeTarts, costs $18.99 (originally $19.99), amounting to 14 cents each. However, a trip to Walmart will get you more for less with the store offering a 150-count variety pack of similar miniature candy brands for $19.97, roughly 13 cents per unit.
Still, as some may have guessed, Costco is the ideal retailer to stock up on bulk Halloween candy in person. A 180-count package of various Hershey miniatures only sets you back $20.99 (about 12 cents per piece). The big-box wholesaler has similar deals on other brands; however, there is a catch with Costco's bulk Halloween candy.
Bulk Halloween candy at Costco is for members only
While Costco might have the best in-person deals on bulk Halloween candy among popular retailers, only members of the discount warehouse can take advantage of its low prices on holiday treats, and the cheapest option for a membership is $65 per year, paid upfront. That would make that 180-count pack of Hershey's cost $85.99 instead of $20.99, which isn't exactly a deal.
Of course, if you've been thinking about purchasing a Costco membership anyway, you can more than make your money back on the price of a membership if you frequent the store throughout the year. But if you're not interested in being part of the Costco club, Walmart might be your best option for buying a substantial quantity of Halloween goodies in person.
If you shop online, Amazon beats Costco when it comes to the best deals on bulk Halloween candy — as long as you're willing to purchase a significant amount. A 275-count bag of Hershey miniatures in assorted flavors, which includes Milk Duds, Whoppers, Rolos, Kit Kats, and Hershey's, costs $31.99 (about 12 cents per piece). It's the same price for each unit of candy as Costco, but if you go even bigger with the 330-count of Hershey miniatures in assorted flavors, which contains some of the previously listed brands as well as Twizzlers and Haribo Goldbears, that will only do $33.99 worth of damage (about 10 cents each). You won't find a much better deal than that, and if you are worried about having an abundance of leftovers, there are some creative ways to use up extra Halloween candy.