Make Creepy Halloween Finger Hot Dogs (If You Dare)

On most holidays, we'd prefer our food not to disgust dinner guests — but on Halloween, it's a different story. It can be a lot of fun to make creepy crawly dishes that resemble eyeballs and brains or spiders and ghosts. And it's doubly fun when the gross-looking hors d'oeuvres actually taste good. If you're looking for spooky cooking ideas for your upcoming Halloween party, we've got you covered.

Tiktoker @Melissas_healthykitchen gives "finger food" a new meaning. By using hot dogs, string cheese, and crescent roll dough, you can whip up some freaky disembodied digits that look pretty convincing (in a Spirit Halloween kind of way). With a knife, score wrinkles on each knuckle for the full effect, and dab on some ketchup and a marcona almond for the fingernail. Don't forget to make the fifth one half the size to resemble a thumb!

You can also use a simpler method for Halloween finger hot dogs, as pictured in the image above — just carve hot dogs into finger shapes and serve on buns with plenty of ketchup "blood." They may look a little less convincing than the crescent dough version, but they're still pretty ghoulish.