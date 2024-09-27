Make Creepy Halloween Finger Hot Dogs (If You Dare)
On most holidays, we'd prefer our food not to disgust dinner guests — but on Halloween, it's a different story. It can be a lot of fun to make creepy crawly dishes that resemble eyeballs and brains or spiders and ghosts. And it's doubly fun when the gross-looking hors d'oeuvres actually taste good. If you're looking for spooky cooking ideas for your upcoming Halloween party, we've got you covered.
Halloween Spooky Fingers What you'll need: 5 Hot dogs of choice 1 package Organic crescent roll dough 1 egg Marcona almonds Ketchup Organic string cheese #halloweenfood #halloweenfoodideas #spookyfood #spookyfoodideas #halloweenappetizers #halloweenpartyfood #stuffedhotdogs #halloweendinnerideas #halloweendinnerwithfriends #halloweenfingerhotdogs
Tiktoker @Melissas_healthykitchen gives "finger food" a new meaning. By using hot dogs, string cheese, and crescent roll dough, you can whip up some freaky disembodied digits that look pretty convincing (in a Spirit Halloween kind of way). With a knife, score wrinkles on each knuckle for the full effect, and dab on some ketchup and a marcona almond for the fingernail. Don't forget to make the fifth one half the size to resemble a thumb!
You can also use a simpler method for Halloween finger hot dogs, as pictured in the image above — just carve hot dogs into finger shapes and serve on buns with plenty of ketchup "blood." They may look a little less convincing than the crescent dough version, but they're still pretty ghoulish.
Other frightening foods to serve on Halloween
Turns out you can do a lot with hot dogs and crescent roll dough — try making some mummy dogs while you've got the ingredients. You can even whip up a batch of cookies resembling witches' fingers if you're looking for a dessert-ready version of the same party treat. It only takes some cookie dough, red jam, and an almond (plus a knife to shape those knuckles) to get the sweets ready.
And, of course, freaky cocktails go perfectly with the holiday dishes. Most of the time, all you'll need is orange or black raspberry liqueur for the right color or even a lychee fruit filled with strawberry preserves and a blueberry for a ghoulish eyeball garnish.
Presentation is key when making Halloween-themed foodstuffs, but, at their core, they should still taste good. The best and most popular Halloween recipes of 2023 were really just regular dishes like pasta salad and cinnamon rolls with gory-looking food coloring or black olives arranged to look like spiders. Just remember to be careful if you involve dry ice in any of your holiday hijinks, as not all dry ice options are food-safe, and they can cause explosions if stored improperly.