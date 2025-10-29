When Buying Lobster, Bigger Isn't Always Better

If you want to get the freshest lobster possible, searching for one that's alive, well, and swimming in a clean tank is the only way to go. Yet, even then, the meat might not be as tender and juicy as you would hope — especially considering the price you pay for the fresh shellfish. One might think that, because you're already willing to shell out big bucks for quality seafood anyway, you might as well splurge and get your hands on the bulkiest creature in the tank. However, according to celebrated restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian, bigger isn't necessarily better when it comes to lobster.

Lobster connoisseurs are likely already familiar with how large the crustacean is when at its best. Fortunately, The Takeout spoke with Zakarian during the New York City Wine & Food Festival, so the rest of us can be in the know as well. "If you're looking at a really good lobster, you're looking at 1 ¾-pound max," he said. "2 pounds — I don't know if you go to 2 pounds because it just gets tougher the bigger it gets." That's actually terrific news for those looking to save some coin. However, if you source a specific type of lobster, extra savings await.