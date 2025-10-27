Whatever Happened To Echo Valley Meats From Shark Tank?
Appearing on ABC's "Shark Tank" is not always a surefire way to achieve success. Through the years, we've witnessed how the biggest food flops in "Shark Tank" history came to be. On the flip side, a number also prospered with or without a deal after their TV appearance. Echo Valley Meats, an Illinois-based meat shop, had the rare opportunity to experience the "Shark Tank" effect twice, thanks to its unusual chance to appear on the show two times.
Founder Dave Alwan is a third-generation cattleman and meat processor whose family business, Alwan & Sons Meat Company, dates back to 1957. He could have gone on to work for their company and continue its legacy, but in 1998, he decided to split from it and start a solo venture. That's how he formed Echo Valley Meats, which specializes in mail-order, catering, and retail meat products. However, since the venture focused on selling gourmet meat at an affordable price in its early days, Echo Valley Meats struggled to turn a profit.
This was in spite of the brand becoming an established meat source in Illinois. It even earned Business Today magazine's Business of the Year award in 2008. In a bid to improve the situation and bring in people with a deeper understanding of the business industry, Alwan decided to pitch his firm on "Shark Tank" in 2012. After failing to secure a deal, he went back for a second try in 2015.
What happened to Echo Valley Meats on Shark Tank?
Having a second chance really helps change the outcome of things. When Dave Alwan pitched Echo Valley Meats on "Shark Tank" for the first time, he initially had a promising reception, especially after he disclosed that his company made $1.25 million in sales the previous year. However, things took a different turn when he discussed the financial situation behind operating the business, particularly that he was only making $20,000 after expenses were accounted for. His lack of knowledge about customer acquisition costs also bothered the sharks, particularly Kevin O'Leary. In the end, no one took the bait for his offer of $300,000 for 20% equity.
During his second appearance, Alwan already figured out what he wanted and how he could improve his business. He also had the answer to O'Leary's inquiry, telling the sharks that it cost him $12 to get a new customer and $1 for retention. It also helped that Echo Valley Meats' gross revenue during his return was $1.4 million, while his net profit significantly jumped to $260,000. With such strong figures, the sharks gladly offered counter deals for Alwan's proposed $150,000 for 20% equity. O'Leary matched the offer but wanted a stake in both the mail-order and retail sides of the business. Plus, he wanted the firm to carry one of his cupcake products. Robert Herjavec doubled Alwan's asking price for 35%, prompting O'Leary to lower his asking equity to 17.5%.
The only other shark to offer another deal was Mark Cuban, who had become an avid customer since Alwan's first pitch. He matched the $150,000 investment for 25% equity in the mail-order division but also asked for an option to buy 25% of the retail side. Alwan eventually chose Cuban, who also secured a deal with Noshi, another food-related company.
Echo Valley Meats after Shark Tank
Similar to the kitchen appliance brand Nutr, after its "Shark Tank" appearance, Echo Valley Meats saw a boost in website visits and sales immediately following the first time Dave Alwan pitched his meat company to the sharks. Brand partnership offers also came pouring in from celebrities. The firm received so much attention that "Shark Tank" featured it in an update segment in 2013. After which, producers gave Alwan a second chance to pitch, which means the meat company appeared on the show three times in total.
Alwan had reached an agreement with Mark Cuban at the end of his second pitch, but it's no secret that televised deals do not always close after filming. A Forbes report revealed that for various reasons, including the sharks changing their demands or backing out of their offers, around 43% of past guests did not see their deals materialize. However, it's different with Echo Valley Meats, especially since Cuban and his family were already big fans of the brand. "Mark's family on multiple levels are all customers... and I couldn't ask for anything better," Alwan exclusively told Tasting Table in August 2023.
After closing the deal, Cuban got to work promoting the brand and its products. He endorsed it with QVC and added it to the long list of brands under his Mark Cuban Companies online portfolio. One could say that the "Shark Tank" effect was in full swing after Alwan's second pitch because expected sales amounted to $3 million that year.
Is Echo Valley Meats still in business?
As of 2025, Echo Valley Meats is still in business. It's already a regular on QVC, and the brand has also become part of the corporate gifts market, with the introduction of its gourmet gift packs, snack sticks, and non-meat products, such as roasted almonds, cashews, peanuts, and pecans. It also sells a variety of cheese spreads, including horseradish cheese, jalapeño cheese, and garlic cheese. The company also offers electronic and physical gift cards, which customers can give to their loved ones if they are not sure which Echo Valley product to get them. This also allows recipients to visit the physical store and get the best cut of meat they want at the shop.
Meanwhile, coupons and promo codes for many of Echo Valley's meat products have since become available through partner sites and platforms. Additionally, Dave Alwan's business introduced a daily lunch grill at its primary physical location in Bartonville, Illinois, in March 2025. All these developments prove that the brand is not just staying afloat but thriving.
It's difficult to gauge exactly how much Echo Valley Meats has grown since its second "Shark Tank" appearance because the company does not publicly release yearly sales reports. However, according to Shark Tank Recap, the brand was estimated to gross $5 million yearly in 2023. Interestingly, Zoominfo listed its revenue to be less than $5 million after receiving a $43,200 loan from Morton Community Bank.
What's next for Echo Valley Meats?
It's not clear what Dave Alwan plans to do next for his meat-processing company. In his feature interview with Global Resources Advisers on YouTube, he said that he is focused on growing the business and making great products after implementing changes to ensure its profitability. He also confirmed that the company will stay within his family, saying, "This company is going to be very profitable, and the fourth generation will be taking over again someday." His son Jordan, who pursued a business marketing degree at Illinois State University, is already part of Echo Valley Meats. Based on his LinkedIn profile, Jordan has been working for his father's company since January 2020, and he is mostly involved with paperwork and packaging orders.
Meanwhile, aside from running Echo Valley Meats, Dave has become a public speaker, sharing insights from his success, his trade industry experience, and lessons from his two appearances on "Shark Tank." He can be booked for speaking engagements via his Dave Alwan Speaks website, where he also posts testimonials from the attendees of his events. This side job appears to be an extension of the many interviews he gave to different publications, including American Business Magazine, IPA's Business Today, and InterBusiness Issues Magazine, while riding on the fame that the ABC show brought to him and his company.
