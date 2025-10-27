Whatever Happened To Echo Valley Meats From Shark Tank?

Appearing on ABC's "Shark Tank" is not always a surefire way to achieve success. Through the years, we've witnessed how the biggest food flops in "Shark Tank" history came to be. On the flip side, a number also prospered with or without a deal after their TV appearance. Echo Valley Meats, an Illinois-based meat shop, had the rare opportunity to experience the "Shark Tank" effect twice, thanks to its unusual chance to appear on the show two times.

Founder Dave Alwan is a third-generation cattleman and meat processor whose family business, Alwan & Sons Meat Company, dates back to 1957. He could have gone on to work for their company and continue its legacy, but in 1998, he decided to split from it and start a solo venture. That's how he formed Echo Valley Meats, which specializes in mail-order, catering, and retail meat products. However, since the venture focused on selling gourmet meat at an affordable price in its early days, Echo Valley Meats struggled to turn a profit.

This was in spite of the brand becoming an established meat source in Illinois. It even earned Business Today magazine's Business of the Year award in 2008. In a bid to improve the situation and bring in people with a deeper understanding of the business industry, Alwan decided to pitch his firm on "Shark Tank" in 2012. After failing to secure a deal, he went back for a second try in 2015.