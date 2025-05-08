Whatever Happened To Noshi From Shark Tank?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Noshi's story seems ideal for a Hollywood adaptation: In 2015, struggling to get his picky eater kids to the table, Tomo Delaney was desperate to get his kids to eat (as many parents are). When a friend called him with an idea to make edible, organic food "paint" so that dinner time would be more fun, the former fashion photographer immediately jumped on the chance to make it happen. A successful Kickstarter campaign got him the attention of "Shark Tank" producers, who invited him to appear on the show. But the product wasn't ready yet, so Delaney had to turn down the opportunity of a lifetime. (Or so he thought.)

For the next few years, Noshi continued growing slowly, getting partnerships with Crayola and Peppa Pig as well as retailers like Walmart. Still, sales were low and profits remained unimpressive. Things got more difficult when Delaney's wife got sick with long COVID and decided to go back to England so her parents could take care of her while Delaney handled the kids. In 2022, as he was navigating this personal challenge, he reached out to "Shark Tank" and got accepted to be on the show. The next months were spent preparing his pitch with the support of the show's team, which helped him edit and practice it over and over again. When the day finally came, Delaney felt ready to take on the sharks.