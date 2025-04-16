Whatever Happened To Slice Of Sauce From Shark Tank?

Slice Of Sauce was featured in 2021 on Season 12, Episode 10 of "Shark Tank." Emily and Cole Williams brought a lot of energy to the studio, immediately highlighting the benefits of their product. The sharks were particularly interested in the mess-free nature of the product and generally enjoyed the samples that were offered to them.

Several of the sharks, including Barbara Corcoran, were concerned to learn that, at the time of filming, Slice Of Sauce was still pre-revenue. The products had not launched, meaning the founders had no sales data to share with the sharks. This meant the sharks had no idea how popular the product would be when offered to the general public.

While the founders asked for a $200,000 investment in return for 10% equity in Slice Of Sauce, it soon became clear that the sharks weren't going to accept that from a business that had not yet proven itself. Kevin O'Leary was the first to submit an offer. He agreed to front the $200,000 but in return he wanted to receive a $0.10 royalty on every unit sold until he earned $700,000. He also wanted a 5% stake in the business. Alex Rodriguez was next to speak up. He offered $200,000 as convertible debt which would become 20% equity in the business when Slice Of Sauce took $1.8 million in sales. If the company never made that much money, the $200,000 would remain as debt. Emily Williams negotiated the equity stake down to 15% and then accepted Rodriguez's offer.