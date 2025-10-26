The Dark History Of Aldi's Affordable Eggs

There seems to be a clear disconnect between Rose Acre Farms' claims of sanitation and cruelty-free treatment and what investigations reveal. Yes, 2010 was a long time ago and companies change over time, but the 2018 salmonella debacle shows that not much has actually been corrected. As if to prove our point, Rose Acre Farms confirmed an avian flu outbreak in one of its facilities in January 2025.

Bird flu remains widespread throughout not only the country but also the globe, and is one of the main reasons that egg prices are so high. Consumers are stuck in a vicious cycle of buying cheap eggs in order to be able to afford the product and then being subjected to massive egg recalls due to potential health threats. Though eggs are a staple food, Rose Acre Farms has consistently shown that it's unreliable in its humane and sanitary practices.

By selling its products, Aldi puts in question the reliability of its egg suppliers, so you may want to think twice before getting eggs at one of its locations. Contracting salmonella or supporting the unnecessary mistreatment of animals just doesn't seem worth it. Maybe it's time to consider giving egg substitutes a chance (and here's the seven best to have on deck) — at least until companies correct these issues or prices come back down.