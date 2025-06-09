Over A Million Eggs Were Just Recalled — Here Are The States Impacted

The August Egg Company — which sells eggs under multiple brand names — announced a major recall on June 6, 2025. According to a company statement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was sparked by an outbreak of salmonella. Over 1.7 million eggs were affected, and, at the time of writing, at least 79 people have been sickened by the outbreak. Of those, 21 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The recall affects eggs sold in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington state, and Wyoming. The eggs were sold at multiple retailers, including Walmart and Safeway. If you purchased brown cage-free or certified organic eggs in those states between February 3 and May 15, you should check the packaging for the plant code numbers P-6562 or CA5330. For a full list of impacted brands with carton UPC numbers, check the FDA website.

"August Egg Company's internal food safety team is also conducting its own stringent review to identify what measures can be established to prevent this situation from recurring," the company said in the statement, and it won't be selling any fresh eggs for at least a month. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also investigating the outbreak.

Eggs may be getting more expensive at the grocery store — but you should still dispose of any eggs affected by the recall. Or get a full refund by returning the eggs to your retailer. For questions, you can contact the August Egg Company between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time at 1-800-710-2554.