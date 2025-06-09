Over A Million Eggs Were Just Recalled — Here Are The States Impacted
The August Egg Company — which sells eggs under multiple brand names — announced a major recall on June 6, 2025. According to a company statement shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was sparked by an outbreak of salmonella. Over 1.7 million eggs were affected, and, at the time of writing, at least 79 people have been sickened by the outbreak. Of those, 21 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
The recall affects eggs sold in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington state, and Wyoming. The eggs were sold at multiple retailers, including Walmart and Safeway. If you purchased brown cage-free or certified organic eggs in those states between February 3 and May 15, you should check the packaging for the plant code numbers P-6562 or CA5330. For a full list of impacted brands with carton UPC numbers, check the FDA website.
"August Egg Company's internal food safety team is also conducting its own stringent review to identify what measures can be established to prevent this situation from recurring," the company said in the statement, and it won't be selling any fresh eggs for at least a month. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is also investigating the outbreak.
Eggs may be getting more expensive at the grocery store — but you should still dispose of any eggs affected by the recall. Or get a full refund by returning the eggs to your retailer. For questions, you can contact the August Egg Company between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time at 1-800-710-2554.
What to do if you bought contaminated eggs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends thoroughly cleaning any surfaces that came in contact with the recalled eggs. Hot, soapy water is great, and it's best to use single-use paper towels to prevent spreading the bacteria. Follow that up by sanitizing any surfaces with a diluted bleach solution or commercial spray. Dishes can be both cleaned and sanitized right in the dishwasher.
Keep an eye out for symptoms of salmonella, too. Most people have mild symptoms, but people with compromised immune systems, children under the age of 5, and adults over 65 are at a higher risk of serious infection, notes Foodsafety.gov. Symptoms — which include diarrhea and vomiting — typically start between six hours and six days after infection. You may experience fever and stomach cramps, too. Try to stay hydrated and get plenty of rest. Most infections don't require treatment, but it's a good idea to seek medical attention if you're immunocompromised or start to experience severe symptoms.
This isn't the first time that an egg recall has affected millions. Still, you can steer clear of these egg cooking mistakes to stay safe. Check eggs for cracks before you purchase them, store your eggs properly, and keep an eye out for other recalls.