The Type Of Oil Long John Silver's Uses For All Its Fried Menu Items

Let's face it: If you're going to grab a bite at Long John Silver's, you're going for the fried stuff. You can't really avoid it, considering almost everything on its menu is fried (aside from a few sides and the occasional grilled shrimp). And if you're a pescatarian avoiding certain ingredients, you might be wondering if there's any chance that Long John Silver's might use animal products such as lard or beef tallow to fry its food, considering some chains use beef tallow as a frying ingredient.

It may come as a relief to know that Long John Silver's only uses 100% canola oil to fry its dishes. The chain has previously made sure to let customers know this via social media, as the use of beef tallow as a frying oil isn't always disclosed in some locations. This might be a bit of info you want to keep in your back pocket during Lent if you're avoiding beef products. If you observe the season, you're good — the grease on your fingers from your fish filets is all canola oil.