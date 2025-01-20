Why Long John Silver's Big Catch Meal Was Tossed Back Into The Sea

Long before fast food chains offered fish sandwiches of varying quality, there was Long John Silver's. While there are still locations in 33 states, the chain has made many business blunders over the years that have shrunk its footprint. Its biggest controversy arose when its biggest meal deal showcased how the menu was unhealthy.

The Big Catch Meal debuted in May 2013. The centerpiece of the Big Catch was a plank of fried haddock (a fish commonly used in fast food) that was three times the size of other filets offered by Long John Silver's at the time. The hearty haddock was so big, the chain had to create special packaging to contain the fish during this limited time offer.

The Big Catch quickly caught the attention of industry watchdog Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), a non-profit organization advocating for healthier food. In July 2013, the CSPI announced that the Big Catch was "the worst restaurant meal in America," calling out the high amount of partially hydrogenated oil in the meal. Factoring in the fish's breading, onion rings, and hushpuppies, the Big Catch contained a whopping 33 grams of trans fat — 16 times more than the American Heart Association considered a healthy daily intake. CSPI threatened to sue Long John Silver's if it continued to market the Big Catch with what the organization charged was deceptive nutritional information. By that August, Long John Silver's announced they would not only discontinue the Big Catch but would also switch to frying oil without trans fat. The restaurant began using 100% soybean oil in January 2014.