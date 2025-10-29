How Croquettes Were Created To Use Up Leftovers

Whether they're served as pintxos or tapas (there is a difference), there's no question that croquettes are one of Spain's most beloved national dishes. With their delicately crispy exterior and rich béchamel sauce filling, croquettes (or croquetas, as they're called in Spain) feel incredibly luxurious. However, these deep-fried delicacies were likely created and popularized as an ingenious way to finish off leftovers and prevent food waste.

Like so many traditional foods, croquettes have multiple disputed origin stories, but we can be fairly certain that they originated in 17th- to 19th-century France (their name comes from the French word for crunchy). According to many accounts, croquettes as we know them, with a béchamel sauce base and crunchy breadcrumb shell, were first served at a French royal banquet in 1817. Others credit the creation of the deep-fried treats to the kitchens of Louis XIV in the late 17th century.

What's clear is that, despite their likely royal roots, croquettes have always been appreciated as an economical dish that can be prepared with all kinds of leftovers. These crispy, creamy balls of fried deliciousness can be made with anything from top-tier jamón ibérico or serrano (two distinct Spanish hams) to whatever scrappy bits of meat, seafood, or veggies you happen to have on hand, no matter how ugly — part of the beauty of croquettes is that they transform everyday ingredients into something deliciously unrecognizable.