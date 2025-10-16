Popeyes Fan-Favorite Answer To An Easy Thanksgiving Is Back (And Cheaper In Person)

Before we know it, folks will be gathering around the dinner table to enjoy everybody's favorite seasonal fowl alongside comforting Thanksgiving side dishes. Some of us, anyway. There are always a few outliers who choose to curate a Thanksgiving fast-food dinner rather than spend hours cooking up a storm for the holiday. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has these people in mind this year with its Cajun-Style Turkey which can be delivered right to your door.

For $99, Popeyes will send folks a fully cooked bird weighing between 11 and 13 pounds anywhere in the United States except for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If $99 sounds a bit steep, there's good news. People who are willing to order Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey for pickup will get it for only $54.99.

The pre-cooked turkey just needs to be properly thawed (to minimize the risk of getting sick from your Thanksgiving meal) and heated up for two hours before it's ready to be devoured. Popeyes even has you covered on arguably the best part of a Thanksgiving meal –- the side dishes. For a little extra dough, you can set up a holiday feast featuring Popeyes Buttermilk Biscuits, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Cajun Gravy, and the side dish that completes a proper Thanksgiving spread, Mashed Potatoes. Don't wait too long to place an order if a lazy November 27 sounds good to you. Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkeys sell out quickly, and when they're gone, they're gone.