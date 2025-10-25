This Old-School Route 66 Diner Will Take You Back To The 1950s

Many themed restaurants out there are so life like, you feel like you've stepped into another realm as soon as you enter the door. For example, California's Enchanted Forest will convince you that you're suddenly in Middle Earth, while any Rainforest Cafe (there are only 16 of these nostalgic and kitschy restaurants left in the whole country) sweeps you into an animal-filled jungle. The same can be said for 66 Diner, a charming eatery located in Albuquerque, New Mexico — one of a long line of diners along historic Route 66 that will transport you back to the 1950s faster than Marty McFly in a DeLorean time machine.

66 Diner is much more than Elvis Presley tunes and black-and-white checkered floors. The restaurant goes all in on what it was like to eat out in mid-century America. There's a soda fountain where patrons can order at counter seating; the stools and booths are resplendent in brightly colored upholstery; a jukebox lets customers choose their favorite classic hits; there are vintage signs galore; and employees are decked out in throwback 1950s uniforms.

Even the menu showcases the kinds of foods popular with diner-goers roughly 70 years ago: classic cheeseburgers, fried chicken, meatloaf sandwiches, and liver and onions. That said, 66 Diner also pays homage to its New Mexico roots, with several dishes containing New Mexico green chiles plus meals like huevos rancheros and Frito pie.