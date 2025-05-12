Only 16 Of These Nostalgic Kitschy Restaurants Remain In The US

Themed restaurant chains oftentimes struggle to have prolonged success, and while Hooters has recently begun struggling financially, other big chains have been floundering for much longer. This is the case for Rainforest Cafe, the tropical-themed restaurant chain that has maintained a cult following since it first opened in 1994. After peaking at 45 total locations in the '90s, Rainforest Cafe has steadily lost customers — and, as a result, closed locations — since its founder, Steven Schussler, sold the chain in 2000. Today, only 16 Rainforest Cafes are still operating in the United States, with one additional location in Ontario, Canada, rounding out the chain's North American footprint.

While this downfall has been fairly steady over the past 25 years, Rainforest Cafe's decline accelerated in the years since the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the restaurant industry at large. Back in 2020, we mourned the closure of the Chicago Rainforest Cafe location — one of only two that could be found in Illinois — and several more of the chain's restaurants have shut down in the years since.