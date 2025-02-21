The Controversial Restaurant That Might Just File For Bankruptcy
There's a chain restaurant known for its chicken wings (and uh, breasts) that's reportedly gearing up to file bankruptcy in the next few months. Hooters of America (parent company to Hooters) is looking to restructure its business due to debt issues and foot traffic declines. Just like other chain restaurants as of late, such as Denny's, TGI Fridays, and Red Lobster, the famous breastaurant chain has been struggling in an environment where rising costs simply means significantly less people are dining out.
The filing hasn't been finalized, but if it is, it'll likely happen in the next two months. For some years, Hooters boasted growing numbers, even during the beginning of the pandemic, but it appears that today's economic situation hasn't been all-too-friendly for the brand's financial success. I couldn't imagine its hook of scantily-clad servers has aged all that well either, but its competitor, Twin Peaks, recently went public after being spun off of Fat Brands as Twin Hospitality Group, so the formula's still apparently working for some.
Hooters also has a fast-casual chain concept called Hoots
Hooters also has its own wing-centric counter service restaurant called Hoots Wings. It's a much more family-friendly destination but serves the same wings Hooters is known for, like breaded, naked, boneless, and its signature Daytona wings, which are glazed and grilled, along with fried shrimp. It also serves sides like fried pickles and fries.
For what it's worth, we had one in my Chicago neighborhood up until recently, and when I had Hoots' food, it was fine, but nothing particularly worth writing about (our location served steamed snow crab at one point, for some inexplicable reason). I actually just learned of the location's closure thanks to the potential Hooters bankruptcy news, so don't be surprised if you see that Hooters files for bankruptcy soon. If you suspect that a location near you has been struggling for business, don't be too shocked if you see it close down either. A restaurant can't survive on sex appeal alone.