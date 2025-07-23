Venture Into Fairy Land With One California Eatery's Enchanted Forest-Inspired Atmosphere
As you cross the threshold into California's Enchanted Forest, you may wonder if you've just stepped into a fantasy movie set. There are moss-covered tree trunks behind the bar, stone walls and archways, and twinkling light-covered vines and branches hanging above your head. You'll wonder if the Seven Dwarfs will be found scurrying by, or if elves and pixies are around every corner — or perhaps sitting at the next table over. Enchanted Forest Dining Experience is an immersive dining concept located in downtown Placerville about an hour's drive east of Sacramento.
The bar top and some tables are inlaid with blue lights and epoxy, making it appear that a creek or brook is flowing underneath your plate. It's not unusual to see patrons dressed in costumes –- it might be Robin Hood, Gandalf the Grey, a fairy, or a Medieval maiden from a nearby castle. There are many photos on social media of customers wearing neon-lit wreaths on their heads, suggesting the restaurant either hands them out or sells them to patrons to get into the vibe of the eatery. It may appear as if you're outside in an actual fairy-occupied woodland, but Enchanted Forest is comfortable and clean; even making numerous "best of" lists. You won't trip over a magic mushroom or run into a rogue troll.
Before you write the restaurant off as just another themed joint where more attention is paid to the décor than the food, think again. Customers rave over the delicious menu offerings and bar selections.
It's not magic, it's just good food
So, what exactly does enchanted forest food look like? Out in the wild, maybe it's fish caught in the nearby magic river or nuts and berries gathered from the mystical meadow. In the case of this Enchanted Forest, the menu isn't overwhelmingly huge and features plenty of down-to-earth dishes (Middle Earth, perhaps?). There's a good amount of wine by the glass or bottle available at reasonable prices, plus beers, mead flights (that Robin Hood's Merry Men would undoubtedly enjoy), and forest-themed cocktails, such as the Fairytini made with vodka, berry mead, soda, and huckleberry syrup.
Entrees include seafood, meats, vegan, and gluten-free options, plus half moon-shaped pasty pies (or hand pies) stuffed with so many deliciously savory fillings that any Hobbit would be happy to partake. The Irish Gold Miner's Pasty Pie comes topped with edible gold for a Rumpelstiltskin type of vibe. Enchanted Forest also features sweet and savory crepe options alongside fondue (which apparently isn't just for après ski, but for jaunting through the forest as well). If folklore has a sound, Enchanted Forest says it comes in the form of live Irish music which is performed regularly at the restaurant.
Part of the appeal of eating out is that you're stepping away from the norm; you're ditching your kitchen for something new and exciting. In the case of Enchanted Forest, you're not just excited for food you don't have to cook but also for a taste of a fantasy world, where the unexpected just might happen.