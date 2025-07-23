Venture Into Fairy Land With One California Eatery's Enchanted Forest-Inspired Atmosphere

As you cross the threshold into California's Enchanted Forest, you may wonder if you've just stepped into a fantasy movie set. There are moss-covered tree trunks behind the bar, stone walls and archways, and twinkling light-covered vines and branches hanging above your head. You'll wonder if the Seven Dwarfs will be found scurrying by, or if elves and pixies are around every corner — or perhaps sitting at the next table over. Enchanted Forest Dining Experience is an immersive dining concept located in downtown Placerville about an hour's drive east of Sacramento.

The bar top and some tables are inlaid with blue lights and epoxy, making it appear that a creek or brook is flowing underneath your plate. It's not unusual to see patrons dressed in costumes –- it might be Robin Hood, Gandalf the Grey, a fairy, or a Medieval maiden from a nearby castle. There are many photos on social media of customers wearing neon-lit wreaths on their heads, suggesting the restaurant either hands them out or sells them to patrons to get into the vibe of the eatery. It may appear as if you're outside in an actual fairy-occupied woodland, but Enchanted Forest is comfortable and clean; even making numerous "best of" lists. You won't trip over a magic mushroom or run into a rogue troll.

Before you write the restaurant off as just another themed joint where more attention is paid to the décor than the food, think again. Customers rave over the delicious menu offerings and bar selections.