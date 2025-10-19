The LongHorn Steakhouse Appetizer You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Customers
It's a known fact that, in times of economic uncertainty, smaller, more affordable luxuries will enjoy a boost in sales. Usually these are things like makeup, snacks, and coffee, but the same principle could apply to the post-pandemic success of certain steakhouse chains. If you're looking to celebrate a special occasion without paying Ruth's Chris prices, you can do a whole lot worse than places like Texas Roadhouse, which was actually founded in Indiana by someone from Kentucky, or, indeed, LongHorn Steakhouse. But it's crucial to pay attention to customer reviews, which will steer you away from some of LongHorn's least impressive menu items, including its ill-advised take on Outback's Bloomin' Onion, aka the Texas Tonion.
Although one Yelp reviewer conceded that her Texas Tonion was "crispy," she was unimpressed by its relentless thickness, complaining, "The onion pieces were extremely thick and extremely salty," before concluding by warning readers to "beware and chew softly and slowly!" (we're unsure of why we'd need to chew softly and slowly if we were avoiding the dish in the first place, but we won't split hairs). Another Yelp user was more broadly positive about her LongHorn experience, but still expressed some skepticism about her Texas Tonion coming with considerably "too much grease."
The Texas Tonion is simply too heavy to work as an appetizer
Call us old-fashioned, but we're of the opinion that appetizers should serve to, you know, appetize. They should be something smaller, something lighter, something that gets your stomach going and entices your palate ahead of the main course. In fairness, the Bloomin' Onion stumbles over this as well, but at least that dish has a lighter, crispier batter. If you share a Bloomin' Onion with your table and steal a few bites here and there, you'll still have plenty of room for whatever massive steak you've ordered for your entrée.
Not so with LongHorn Steakhouse's Texas Tonion. The batter is laid on as thick as the rear end of a prized steer, and while there's nothing wrong with a good crunch, these things are liable to make your jaw sore if you have more than a few bites. If you want to save room for those delicious LongHorn steaks, you may want to opt for a slightly less demanding appetizer. There are tons of things to know before eating at LongHorn Steakhouse, including that they offer free bread, which may be enough to keep you full until dinner.