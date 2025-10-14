Dip Recalls That Affected Millions

Typically paired with crackers, chips, and vegetable sticks, dips can turn basic snacks into flavorful mini meals. They also often play a starring role on charcuterie boards, served alongside olives, cheeses, and cured meats. From a simple onion dip to more elaborate concoctions such as clam chowder dip, these savory spreads are as varied as they are delicious.

As irresistible as these creamy and bold-flavored creations can be, they are not always what they seem. Over the years, a surprising number of dips have made headlines due to unexpected food safety issues, leading to widespread recalls. These safety lapses have often stemmed from the discovery of dangerous bacteria, undeclared allergens, or even physical contamination with foreign objects, reminding consumers that no brand or product is entirely risk-free.

From spinach and artichoke dip to queso and hummus, America's favorite dips have seen their share of drama — including recalls. The following dips have made history for all the wrong reasons.