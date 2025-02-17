How Gordon Ramsay Adds An Extra Touch Of Smokiness To Baba Ganoush

I'm sure we've all heard of hummus by now. The Middle Eastern and Mediterranean chickpea dip has become something of a phenomenon in the 21st century, going from a niche international product to having no less than 10 different flavors of hummus available at the supermarket at any given time (though we still like to upgrade ours).

While I love dipping crisp veggies and pita chips into the creamy tahini and chickpea dip, hummus also suffers from overexposure — do we really need brownie-flavored hummus? The dip that truly has my heart is baba ganoush, a smoother, smokier version of hummus made with a base of silky, roasted eggplant (make sure you get the best eggplant from the store).

The charred flavor of the roasted eggplant is the key that makes baba ganoush so deliciously different from hummus. Since the eggplants are traditionally grilled over an open fire in order to impart that smoky barbeque flavor, it can be difficult to get the full experience of baba ganoush when prepared in your home kitchen. Thankfully, chef Gordon Ramsay has a secret hack to make baba ganoush sufficiently smokey with the help of liquid smoke.