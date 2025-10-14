Make Your Bowl Of Soup Extra Hearty With A Simple Lunch Meat Topping 

Whether you prefer obscure old-school deli loaves or traditional cold cuts like roast turkey, lunch meat is a sandwich staple for millions of Americans. However, there's no reason to eternally trap this convenient midday protein between two slices of bread. If you're looking to use up that open lunch meat while it's good but you're sick of sandwiches, consider adding deli meat to another lunchtime classic: soup.

A handful of chopped, crispy deli meat adds a satisfying boost of savory protein to a wide variety of soups, stews, and bisques. Making this lunch meat topping is almost as easy as reheating leftover soup (which usually tastes better the next day) – simply chop up your favorite deli meat, and pan-fry it in a little oil or butter until crispy, which should be about three to five minutes, depending on your desired level of crispiness. Then, serve it piled on top of a steaming bowl of soup. It's a tasty, customizable, and low-effort way to transform almost any soup into a satisfying, quick, and comforting midday meal.