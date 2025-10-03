Old-School Deli Meats Almost Everyone Has Forgotten About

The sandwich is the classic high-low food. It can be as fancy, special, and specific as one cares for it to be, or it can be the easiest, cheapest, and most slap-dash meal or snack possible. Sure, every state has a signature sandwich, there are once popular sandwiches that people don't really eat anymore, and there are cheap sandwiches from around the world that everyone should try. But, when hunger strikes and time and/or money are scarce, it's been the practice in the United States for the last 60 years or so to just root around in the drawer in the fridge, find whatever heavily processed and pre-sliced luncheon meat that's in there, take a bit, and slap it between two pieces of bread and add minimal condiments.

As real, whole meats have grown popular and become more readily available and affordable, the luncheon meat is increasingly a relic of a disappearing way of life. It wasn't that long ago that the neighborhood deli and supermarket packaged meat section were well stocked with dozens of choices of products derived from beef, ham, and pork and scientifically and industrially transformed into something modern and convenient. Here are some once top-selling luncheon meats that have virtually disappeared from stores and the collective consciousness.