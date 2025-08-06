Cheap Sandwiches From Around The World That Everyone Should Try

Cheap is a relative term. What costs a dollar in one country might run you 10 in another, and what feels affordable to one person may be a splurge to someone else. With rapid inflation, import tariffs, and rising food costs affecting nearly every corner of the globe, a solid, accessible meal is becoming increasingly hard to come by. Still, one category continues to deliver on taste, value, and cultural expression across borders: the humble sandwich.

A near-universal comfort, sandwiches are quick to make, easy to enjoy on the go, and endlessly adaptable. While the basic formula remains relatively consistent across the board, the variations are as diverse as the regions they come from. In this article, we're spotlighting 16 of the best cheap sandwiches from around the world that everyone needs to try — some widely known, some perhaps more niche. They're not always glamorous, but that's the best part.