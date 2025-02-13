The 5 Global Influences Found In Peruvian Food

People love to say that the United States is a melting pot of different global cultures, but the cuisine of Peru might just give the U.S. a run for its money. The coastal South American country, home to the Andes Mountains and parts of the Amazon River basin, has been influenced by a number of countries due to a history of immigration and colonization going back hundreds of years. In fact, it goes all the way back to the start of the Inca Empire.

You might not know the cultural footprint Peru has made on our modern-day eating habits, but popular foods like corn, quinoa, and potatoes are all indigenous to the area. These humble but mighty staples have gone on to find their way into other cuisines around the globe. These native ingredients serve as the base that combines the many influences brought by global settlers and conquerors. These influences include Arab, African, Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish cuisine, with each one helping to make Peruvian food a diverse, one-of-a-kind experience.