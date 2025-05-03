The Most Consumed Meat In The World Is Unexpectedly Not Chicken

For fried chicken chain-obsessed, burger-loving Americans, the fact that pork is the most consumed meat in the world may come as a bit of a surprise, especially considering that billions of people do not consume pork for religious or cultural reasons. However, there are plenty of people that do eat pork, and lots of it.

According to World Population Review, in 2022, the average Chinese person consumed 88.62 pounds of pork. World Population Review also reported that, during this year, the average Chinese person ate 38.58 pounds of chicken. That's compared to the 65.26 pounds of pork and the 116.91 pounds of chicken Americans ate per capita during this year. When you take into account that China is home to 1.4 billion people, over quadruple the population of the United States, pork's dominance on a global scale starts to make a lot more sense. (It makes even more sense when you learn that countries including Spain, Montenegro, and Croatia consumed more than 120 pounds of pork per capita during 2022.)

The reason people eat so much pork is pretty simple. Pig meat is a relatively affordable, nutritious, and versatile animal protein option that has been widely consumed by humans worldwide for thousands of years. From Spanish-style hams to Korean bossam, pork forms the base of beloved staple dishes in many cultures across the globe. Although chicken remains in competition with pork for the title of the world's most consumed meat, it's safe to say that people will be enjoying plenty of pork in all it's delicious forms for the foreseeable future.